The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of April gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the end of the last quarter moon phase and beginning of the new moon phase, and an ideal spring weather forecast.
All fishing factors considered; anglers have nothing to complain about weather-wise. Ideal wind speeds, wind from the same direction for four days, first from the south and then the west. Above-average barometric pressure change…downward every third day, and plenty of bright sunlight to produce perfect water temperatures.
The only, so to speak, bad news…is the moon is at its weakest position in relation to solar energy. Therefore fish and all wildlife will be cueing more from the sun than lunar interference as to when they feed, until the weekend arrives and the new moon phase becomes the dominate feeding trigger.
The last quarter moon occurred last Sunday and the new moon occurs this Sunday which means starting Friday fish will start to feed at above-average rates through Tuesday. The moon’s position to the solar energy path to earth, when it becomes ‘new’ on Sunday, will be half back toward the strongest “high” influence position of the month—April 18. So, the lunar influence will be a significant factor in triggering fish feeding activity starting Friday, and lasting for about eighteen days.
The wind forecast will be a little different for the next seven days. Today through Saturday a consistent southerly wind at ideal speeds will occur, followed by four to five days of a consistent westerly wind at ideal speeds…which is a rare occurrence. We can expect fish to be adjusting to the steady wind direction patterns, first migrating northward, then eastward.
And it should be noted that a ‘rainy season’ type weather pattern will occur once the west wind arrives for several consecutive days. And when this weather pattern occurs, it always means very little, if any, atmospheric pressure change up or down, occurs. And that translates into fish remaining in the same areas for the duration of that particular weather pattern. So once you find them, you’ll stay on them…until the weather pattern change.
Best Fishing Days: Today a low pressure system enters the state, producing a mild south wind. Fish will adjust and feed at they move toward the outside edges of shoreline vegetation—mild adjustment downward due to a 0.12 In Hg drop in pressure. Also, Saturday and Sunday pressure will drop again another 0.12-15 In Hg which will again, causing fish to move downward and toward the deeper vegetation areas.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:25 a.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period remains unchanged accept the feed rating will increase gradually to a five to six rating during the weekend. Monday, the day of the new moon, a seven rating will occur from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 3:59 p.m. and the sunset at 7:47 p.m. producing a feed rating of two from 4-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour, triggering more off of the sunset than the lunar period, with a feed rating which will improve to four by the weekend.
The moonrise period occurs today at 4:53 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:09 a.m. producing a feed rating of two from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and improves to a five to six rating by the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open six inches and flowing 110 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.30’ and the low level 38.30’ but will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ and 37.50’ by June. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com