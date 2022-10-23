The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase and a typical early fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing conditions over the next four days of the new moon phase. And weather factors will make Monday and Tuesday the best days of the month.

The new moon occurs during the solar noon period on Tuesday. A seven or better rating will occur during the late morning hour through the early afternoon hours. Atmospheric pressure will drop enough to force a moderate level of fish adjustment activity downward. So anglers should expect fish to be heading slightly deeper from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. It should be noted that the same weather condition will occur Monday as well. Both days, I predict, will be the best fishing days of the month.

