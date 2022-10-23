The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase and a typical early fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing conditions over the next four days of the new moon phase. And weather factors will make Monday and Tuesday the best days of the month.
The new moon occurs during the solar noon period on Tuesday. A seven or better rating will occur during the late morning hour through the early afternoon hours. Atmospheric pressure will drop enough to force a moderate level of fish adjustment activity downward. So anglers should expect fish to be heading slightly deeper from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. It should be noted that the same weather condition will occur Monday as well. Both days, I predict, will be the best fishing days of the month.
Today ideal winds will occur out of the north with speeds topping-out at eight mph during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Bright sunny conditions will cause fish to remain tight to protective cover. Fish will be feeding during the mid to late morning hours and perhaps slightly longer into the solar noon period.
Monday the winds switch and will come out of the northeast, reaching speeds of ten mph in the middle to late afternoon hours. Atmospheric pressure will drop over 0.10 in hg from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. A rapid drop in pressure will trigger plenty of fish adjustment activity downward, which I predict will produce greater feeding activity as the moon is overhead. Tuesday the same exact condition will occur.
Tuesday through the end of the week winds will be mild. Tuesday’s wind direction will be from the north at four mph. Wednesday a five mph west wind will occur. Thursday through next weekend wind speeds will be six mph but wind direction will be changing every six hours or so.
Water temperatures are now in the ideal range for fish to feed at their highest annual rates. Dissolved oxygen rates are high enough to enable normal digestion rates, which enables fish to feed normally. Anglers can expect aggressive feeding activity during daily major and minor periods. Anglers who ‘match the hatch’ and reproduce bait fish activity with their artificial baits will be setting the hook on quality fish.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Wednesday the new moon will produce better than average fishing days. Of these four days Monday and Tuesday will be the best. The new moon will occur during the solar noon period and starting Monday a low pressure system will cause a pressure drop of 0.11 in hg during the late morning hours. Tuesday the same pressure drop will occur during the same time of day. Both days, fish will be on the move slightly deeper during the overhead moon prime period.
Florida Fishing Facts: When atmospheric pressure drops during a prime fishing period of the day, big bass move into the outside areas of the feeding grounds. They lay and wait in cover areas in order to ambush prey which has fed successfully. When smaller fish are full from feeding, they move into a protective area to digest their meals. They are not as fast with full stomachs and they emit a stronger vibration when they swim. The larger bass sense this change and select the successful feeder as their next meal. The wise angler mimics this scenario with their artificial bait.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:52 a.m. and solar noon at 1:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and the feed rating improves to a seven to seven and a half rating Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday a rating of five to six occurs from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 5:58 p.m. and the sunset at 6:49 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5-8 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by thirty-two minutes and improves in feed rating to five or perhaps a little better on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday a feed rating of three to four will occur from 5-8 p.m.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 5:38 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:31 a.m. A feed rating of four will occur from 5-8:30 a.m. today through Tuesday. Wednesday a feed rating of three to four will occur from 7-9:30 a.m.
A third minor fishing period occurs when the moon is underfoot at 11:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-five minutes with an unchanging feed rating. Wednesday a feed rating of two to three will occur from 12:30-3 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 23-27 new moon, November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon. January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 medium-strength full moon, 18-22 medium strength super new moon.
