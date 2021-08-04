The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of August gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the best fishing days of the month and a normal rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent new moon fishing with a negative factor being the lack of wind speed Friday through Sunday.
A strong new moon occurs Sunday because the moon enters the path of solar energy to earth, Thursday (high point), which means Sunday’s new moon will be almost as strong as it could possibly be—strongest new moon occurs when the high point and orbit perigee occur on the same day of new moon---produces a ten feed rating.
A typical rainy season forecast will produce a mild southerly wind today through Saturday, then an east wind will produce speeds in the eight to twelve mph range Sunday through the middle of next week. Atmospheric pressure will rise this evening through Thursday midday about 0.12 In Hg which is enough upward pressure-rise to cause fish to move upward and feed at better-than-average rates during tonight’s moonset and Thursday’s sunrise and midday periods.
The sun-to-cloud ratio will be perfect Thursday through the weekend. A fifty-fifty, even mix of sun and clouds will cause a higher level of fish adjustment activity. Fish will be moving close to cover under bright sunlight than away from cover during diminished sun light. Wind speeds will be perfect today and Thursday with a high speed of eight to ten mph. However wind speeds will be lacking Friday through Sunday, with top speeds in the afternoon topping-out a six to seven mph.
If you haven’t made plans to fish over the next six days you’ll miss the best fishing days of August. Strong new moon phases always means excellent midday fishing. With the rise in pressure occurring on Thursday, the day of the ‘high moon’, and a wind shift from the south to the east occurring the night before the new moon, anglers can expect a high level of fish adjustment activity during the solar and lunar periods during the five day period.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Monday will be the best fishing days of the month. Thursday the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path to earth and atmospheric pressure climbs more than 0.10 In Hg which will trigger greater-than-average fish adjustment activity and subsequent feeding. Saturday through Monday the new moon will produce eight to nine rating activity during the late morning and early afternoon hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:18 a.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and increases by one number, topping-out at an eight to nine rating Saturday through Monday 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 5:28 p.m. and the sunset at 8:12 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating to a seven rating by the weekend from 6-9 p.m.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon, September 1-8 new moon, 18-22 weak full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.07 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open fifteen inches and flowing a combined 1080 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com