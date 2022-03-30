The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of March and the beginning of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers six days of the new moon phase week, and rainy season weather forecast that will produce a high level of fish adjustment activity. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy ideal wind speeds and weather conditions during the second half of the new moon phase. Prepare for some excellent fishing Friday through the weekend.
The new moon occurs Friday and will have ideal wind speeds of ten mph from the southwest, which will continue into Saturday and Sunday with a direction shift from the west early Sunday morning. However, strong twenty mph south winds will occur today and Thursday. I expect fish will be biting very well today and Thursday, due to adjusting downward as a low pressure system enters the state. The leeward sides of the lake will produce well.
Bright sunlight today and Thursday will make fish hold tight to protective cover. However, Friday a heavy cloud-cover will cause fish to move away from cover so be prepared to work the open grass fields instead of flipping and pitching thick cover areas. Cloud-cover will prevail through the remainder of the new moon week, which ends Monday. So fan-casting outside the thicker cover areas should be more productive than flipping in close to cover.
Barometric pressure will be a factor today and Thursday as pressure drops a total of 0.25 In Hg over the two-day period. Fish will adjust downward and feed as they move. Friday through the weekend pressure change will be minimal and not play a factor in fish feeding activity.
Fish are feeding at the highest annual rate right now. We are currently in one of two annual periods when fish put on the majority of their annual weight gain. When water temperatures are in the seventy to eight-two degree range, Florida’s freshwater fish feed at their highest rates. From today through the first week of June, fish will feed a point or two higher than the national feed rating.
Best Fishing Days: Friday and Saturday the new moon will produce an eight rating during the midday hours and a six or better rating during the sunrise and sunset periods. Weather conditions will be ideal for creating better-than-average fish adjustment activity which means very good feeding activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:26 p.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and improves to an eight rating Friday from 12-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday a feed rating of six to seven occurs from 1-4 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:35 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5:30 – 8:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty minutes and improves to a seven rating Friday from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. For the weekend a rating of five to six occurs from 7-10 a.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset happens at 6:22 p.m. and the sunset at 7:42 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and improves to a seven rating on Friday from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. For the weekend a rating of five will occur from 7-10 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 30 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com