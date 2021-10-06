The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of October gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the second half of the new moon phase week and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy very good fishing today through Friday as the moon becomes ‘new’ today and the lunar perigee occurs Friday.
The weather forecast predicts the best fishing conditions today, with a seven to eight mph east wind and a fifty-fifty sun-to-cloud ratio. Bright sunlight with an even mix of clouds will cause ‘fish adjustment activity’ to be higher than normal during the midday hours.
Thursday a little less east wind speed will occur along with thunderstorm activity in the midafternoon to evening hours. Midday, sunset and sunrise fishing periods should equal today’s results—thunderstorm activity might actually improve the sunset period’s outcome.
Friday through the weekend thunderstorm activity will be more prominent, starting before noon on Friday and continuing through the entire day Saturday. A cold front will enter the state Friday night and drop temperatures into the mid-eighty degree range by Saturday midday. The east wind will drop to five mph or less Friday and Saturday. Sunday conditions will be the same but with perhaps a little less thunderstorm activity.
Next week the moon arrives at its lowest influence position of the month, being completely out of the solar energy path to earth. Monday a feed rating of two to three will occur during the prime fishing periods. So even though the lunar orbit perigee occurs Friday, the moon having far less interruption of solar energy will negate much of the positive effects of the moon being closest to earth.
The moon’s interruption of solar energy (high point) is the main primary factor in creating fish and wildlife adjustment activity and subsequently a two to three point increase in the feed rating. The lunar perigee is a secondary factor which elevates feeding activity about half as much as the high point.
This solar-lunar phenomenon will be best understood….experienced, in June 2022, when a super full moon (full moon at the perigee orbit position—closest orbit point from earth) will occur at the same time the moon is completely out of the solar energy path to earth (low point). Two weeks later the new moon will occur when the moon is at the ‘high point’ (directly in the solar energy path) but is also at the lunar orbit apogee—furthest orbit point from earth. The feed rating of the super full moon will be in the six to seven range, which will be two or more point lower than the new moon which will produce a nine or better rating.
The June 2022 solar-lunar phenomenon will occur during the highest feeding activity month of the year. June always produces water temperatures averaging about seventy-eight to eighty degrees while dissolved oxygen rates are still high enough to enable a high digestion rate. Therefore fish feed heavy more often. A super full moon and an even stronger, high new moon, combined with the year’s highest feeding activity month will produce ‘career best’ catches. It should also be noted that May 2022 will almost be a ditto of June. May’s new moon phase will produce an eight to nine rating and the full moon a seven rating.
Best Fishing Days: Today the new moon occurs during solar noon and the moonset during the sunset and the moonrise during the sunrise. The best fishing of the month will occur today and Thursday, with the midday period being the best, while the sunset and sunrise periods produce better than average results.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:33 and solar noon at 1:13 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven to eight from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and decreases in rating by a full number. Friday and Saturday a feed rating of five will occur from 2-5 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 7:34 p.m. and the sunset at 7:06 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and deceases in feed rating to a three to four by the weekend
The second minor period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 7:25 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:21 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating to a three rating by the weekend
Prime Monthly Periods: October 6-8, last half of new moon week, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
