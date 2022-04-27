The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of April and the beginning of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong new moon phase and a rainy season weather pattern forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy the highest feed-rating days of the month Friday through Sunday and excellent fishing today and Thursday and again on Monday and Tuesday.
The new moon occurs Saturday, five days before the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path. This means anglers can reasonably expect the second half of the new moon phase to be better than the first half seven-day period. In fact I believe the eight feed-rating on Saturday will also occur Sunday, and will diminish to a rating of seven on Monday and a rating of six to seven Tuesday. The second half of next week a rating of five to six will occur due to the moon arriving directly into the solar energy path next Thursday.
It is a proven fact that the greater the lunar interference with solar energy, the greater ‘fish adjustment activity’ occurs. And the more fish adjust and use energy, the greater their appetites will be as a result. Add-in the perfect water temperature factor and the high dissolved oxygen factor, combined with a very strong new moon, and anglers will have the greatest chance of achieving a fishing experience of a lifetime over the next seven days.
Fish digestion rates, feed rates, and weight-gain rates, are all currently at the highest annual speed, and will continue to be so through the month of May—until water temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper eighty degree range.
The weather forecast predicts a rainy-season weather pattern today through Monday, with perhaps the exception of Friday. Ideal wind speeds of six to seven mph will occur today; first from the south this morning, then west this afternoon and east during the sunset period. Thursday a north to northeast wind climbs to fifteen plus mph speeds during the afternoon. Friday a thirteen mph east wind will diminish to a ten mph speed on Saturday, and continue through Monday. Rain Friday and afternoon thunderstorm activity Saturday through Monday will improve fishing.
For anglers who prefer to fish canals and rivers, fishing will greatly improve as the flow improves over the next seven days. All water control structures are open enough to create adequate flow which will cause greater feeding activity. Influent and effluent areas of lakes will also hold more feeding fish. This time of year it’s always a good idea on windy days to retreat into the canals and rivers for some excellent fishing.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Sunday a strong new moon will produce seven to eight feed-rating activity. Cloud-cover and rainfall will cause fish to move away from protective cover Thursday evening through Saturday. Sunday bright sunlight will force fish back to protective cover during morning and early afternoon hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon will be overhead at 11:04 a.m. and solar noon at 1:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and gradually improves to a feed rating of eight on Saturday from 12-3 p.m. Sunday the moon will be overhead at 2:04 p.m. which will produce a feed rating of seven to eight from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 5:13 p.m. and the sunset at 7:57 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty-five minutes and improves to a feed rating of six by the weekend during the hours of 7-10 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 5:09 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:49 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 4:30-8 a.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty minutes and improves to a feed rating of six to seven during the weekend during the hours of 6-9 a.m.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open seven inches and flowing 110 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com.
