The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and late fall, early winter weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to deal with high winds during the major and minor fishing periods after today. Fish will be on the move downward today through Friday but reverse direction Sunday and Monday.
The last quarter moon occurs Thursday and will bump up feed rates by a point or perhaps two points. A low pressure system will cause fish to adjust deeper tonight through Thursday midday. However a strong south to southwest wind of fifteen mph will occur by the midmorning Thursday. So anglers will have to work for it….but it will be worth it.
Friday an even stronger west wind will reach speeds of twenty mph by the midmorning as pressure bottoms-out at 29.70 In Hg. I believe this will shut-down feeding activity Friday through Saturday. Fish will be deep, digesting food they consumed as they adjusted downward on Thursday.
The low pressure system will leave the state Saturday evening. Pressure will rise from 29.70 to 30.15 In Hg starting after Saturday’s sunset and ending during Monday’s solar noon period. The ‘fish adjustment activity rating’ will be exceptionally high during this thirty-six hour period. The underfoot and solar noon periods should produce seven rated or better feeding activity Sunday and Monday.
The wind forecast for Saturday will be an ideal west wind at twelve mph. Sunday and Monday a mild north wind, with speeds in the six to eight mph range, will occur as pressure climbs 0.38 In Hg. This will create very comfortable fishing for anglers fishing the shorelines on the windy sides of the lakes. Fish will be shallow until their bodies normalize after the sharp rise in atmospheric pressure. Feeding will be heavy due to the entire food-chain adjusting upward Sunday and Monday.
The sun-to-cloud ratio could not be better for Saturday through Monday. A fifty-fifty or better ratio (seventy-thirty) will occur. With sunlight being equal if not greater than cloud-cover, fish will be tight to cover a majority of the time. Big fish will be in ambush areas along shallow migration routes as fish move upward from cover to cover. Fishing factors could not be better for the last day of October and the first day of November.
It’s been over six months since atmospheric pressure change moved upward 0.30 In Hg, let alone almost 0.40 In Hg. When pressure moves upward by 0.12 In Hg fish feed a point of two higher than they would have if there was no pressure change. My best fishing days occurred when pressure moved upward 0.20 In Hg or more. And my best success over my fifteen-year career occurred when pressure-rise topped 0.28 In Hg---it happened nine times and three of those times a fifteen pound bass was boated.
Get ready for the best fishing conditions Florida can produce. You have four days to prepare. Don’t miss out. The big girls will be in a feeding frenzy, eating anything that moves close to them.
With water temperatures being in the absolute best temperature range for fish to feed at their highest annual rates…while pressure rise is occurring off the charts…., anglers can reasonably believe they could experience ‘catches of a lifetime’ Sunday and Monday.
Best Fishing Days: The last quarter moon occurs Thursday and pressure drops 0.15 In Hg from Wednesday evening through Thursday midday. Fish will be moving deeper as a result, feeding as they adjust downward. A six rating will occur as a result.
The low pressure we experience today through Saturday midday will reverse and climb upward 0.38 In Hg during Saturday’s sunset and topping-out during Monday’s solar noon midday period. I predict fish will feed well above normal feed rates as they adjust upward for thirty-six hours. Best periods will be, Sunday 8:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. and later in the evening from 6-8 p.m. and continue Monday 9 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:51 p.m. and the sunset at 6:45 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and drops in feed rating to a three by the weekend and becomes the minor fishing period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occur at 1:36 p.m. and solar noon at 1:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and increases to a five rating on Thursday. (See Weather Note below)
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon’s overhead period occurs at 6:51 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:33 p.m. A feed rating of four will occur from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and increases to a five rating on Thursday. This period will become the major fishing period during the weekend. (See Weather Note).
Weather Note: Due to a significant upward pressure change of 0.25 In Hg Saturday night through Sunday’s midday, the overhead moon (9:43 a.m.), Sunday morning will be very good fishing as fish are forced upward into shoreline feeding areas. This will create a six to seven feed rating Sunday morning which should last until the solar noon period at 1:09 p.m. And an additional 0.20 In Hg of pressure will occur Sunday night through Monday midday which will create about the same six to seven rating for Monday 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open five to six inch average, flowing a combined 550 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com.
