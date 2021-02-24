The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of February gives anglers a strong full moon and a weather forecast which is ideal for great fishing. Cloud-cover will be very low and the full moon will be shining brightly over the next five nights. This is good news for nighttime anglers and bad news for daytime anglers. However, both the overhead and underfoot period will be well above average in feeding activity.
The wind forecast predicts ideal speeds of five to ten mph except for Saturday and Sunday. A strong southern wind will reach speeds of fifteen mph Sunday and Saturday should be slightly less than Sunday’s speed. Friday an ideal southerly wind will occur and Thursday could produce a total lack of wind.
Atmospheric pressure will not fluctuate enough to trigger fish adjustment up or down, so the moon interference with solar energy will be the main driver in creating fish adjustment activity over the next five days. Since fish will be feeding at above average rates in the light of the full moon over the next five nights, the daytime midday bite will be the main daytime feeding period….especially Friday through Sunday.
With bright sunlight and few clouds is forecasted for the next seven days, fish will be holding tight to protective cover. There will be no depth change so fish will be feeding in shoreline shallows mainly within the healthy vegetation areas. Creature and bait-fish type baits with heavy action will work well---the darker the water the darker the bait color and conversely the lighter the water the lighter the bait color.
Water temperatures will be climbing higher daily. And will be at the ideal feeding range Friday where it will remain until we experience another significant cold front—one always occurs in March so I expect that trend to remain consistent this year.
The best Florida winter fishing weather condition is when, water temperatures climb into the lower seventy degree range during a strong lunar period…such as we’ll experience over the next six days. You can expect the chances of you boating a career best catch, to be very high today through Monday. Shoreline fishing will be exceptional Friday through Sunday.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Sunday a strong full moon will create the best feeding activity of the month. Nighttime skies will be clear and the full moon will be bright, therefore a large percentage of the fish populations will feed at night, meaning the midday feeding numbers will be significantly diminished, but still well above average.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:27 a.m. and solar noon at 12:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases in rating by one number—Saturday an 8-rating will occur from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:48 p.m. and the sunset at 6:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 3-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases to a 6-7 rating Saturday.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
