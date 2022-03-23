The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak waning moon orbiting toward the last quarter phase in perigee, but will be out of the solar energy path. And a typical spring weather forecast consisting of high wind speeds with a daily direction change and just enough pressure change to force fish to adjust.
All fishing factors considered, a weak lunar affect will cause a decline in the numbers of feeding fish during major periods but feeding activity will last a little longer. So anglers will work harder and longer for less success over the next five days. Fishing when wind and pressure begins to change is the key to success.
The good news is, fish are feeding more than they did a month ago, due to ideal water temperatures currently occurring in our great state of Florida. So we will experience better feed ratings than the national fishing publications predict for the other forty-nine states. Instead of the three rating predicted, we’ll experience a four to five rating.
It is a Florida Bass Fishing fact that, the state’s largest bass feed aggressively when the spring season occurs. No matter what published feed ratings are, big bass will be feeding unpredictably, opportunistically, whenever the lake’s food-chain adjusts to wind changes, pressure change, and especially when solar and lunar influences harmonize twice a month.
Case in point; I’ve caught three bass in the fifteen pound range, two during the weakest lunar days of the month and one during the strongest lunar day of the month. And I lost a bass lifting it over the side of my boat which was much larger than fifteen pounds, on a day with a two to three rating predicted in the fishing publications.
The last quarter moon occurs Friday, but the moon moves completely out of the solar energy path on Thursday and orbits closest to earth today—lunar perigee. Therefore we’ll experience a weak last quarter moon phase which will produce fair to poor feeding numbers but for a longer period. In other words, no peak feeding activity over a longer duration. Major periods will be weak in numbers but longer in duration.
The wind forecast will be on par for the beginning of the spring season over the next five days. Wind directions changes daily, and speeds are fifteen to twenty mph by the late morning hours. However wind speeds diminish into the eight to ten mph range leading up to the sunset hours. Therefore during the last and first quarter moon phase, ideal wind speeds, can and do occur during the major feeding periods. Such conditions are forecasted over the next five days.
Best Fishing Days: In my seventeen years of bass angling experience, it has been my experience that a south wind day produces better than average results. Today a south wind begins in the morning as low pressure enters the state from the south. Fish will be moving slightly deeper to adjust and will feed opportunistically as they move.
Friday the last quarter moon occurs, albeit it during a weak lunar perigee due to the moon being completely out of the solar energy path, and therefore the overhead and underfoot daily lunar periods will improve feeding activity…slightly, during the sunrise and sunset periods. A west northwest wind of ten to twelve mph will be a welcome relief from the fifteen to twenty mph wind speeds of the three days before.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:20 p.m. and the sunset at 7:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of four or five from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same rating until the weekend when the rating drops to a two to three rating from 8-10:30 p.m.
The second major period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 5:50 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:26 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:08 a.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by about an hour and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, which includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually, to improve your bass fishing experience. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, “on your boat” for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake—outside of Highlands County add extra $50-$100 depending on travel distance. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.15 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com