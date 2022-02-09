The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first full week of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers first quarter moon phase and a normal winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers should produce fairly well due to a moderately strong lunar effect and no significant weather changes which would negatively affect fishing feeding activity.
The first quarter moon occurred yesterday and will orbit to the apogee point Thursday. However even though the moon is furthest away from earth right now, it will also be directly within the solar energy path. So, anglers can expect a four and perhaps five-rated feeding activity during the daily solunar periods over the next five days.
Cloud-cover will prevail every day but Thursday. And wind speeds will be mild until Sunday afternoon. A minor cold front passes through the state today which will slow down the feeding bite and keep the feeding cycle at three to four days between major feeding migrations. Anglers can expect fish to not be close to cover except Thursday, so be prepared to work longer for success.
Yesterday was a pre-front day and if you fished yesterday, you did well—several anglers I spoke with all did better than average. And since fish are in a three-day feeding pattern due to the current water temperature and the cold-front arrival pattern, Saturday will be the next day fish feed in larger numbers for longer duration. Pay attention to the wind direction shift that will occur Saturday. It will signal the start of pre-front feeding activity.
Looking ahead to the best fishing days of the month, Sunday is the first day of the full moon phase week. The full moon occurs next Wednesday and the moon will be directly within the solar energy path Saturday. But a high pressure cold front will arrive Sunday, dropping temperatures fifteen degrees by Monday. So I don’t believe the first half of the full moon phase seven-day period will be very good, there will be fairly good feeding activity due to the strong solar-lunar interaction due to the high moon.
The day of the full moon and the day after will be the best fishing days of the month and bright sunlight will put fish tight to cover. However a strong east will is forecasted for next Wednesday but will speeds will diminish slightly as it switches out of the south next Thursday. Since I have had the majority of my best fishing days when there is a southern wind, I will predict the day after the full moon to be the best fishing day of the month.
Best Fishing Days: Saturday will be the warmest day of the next seven days and the warmest of the last seven days, therefore fish will be feeding at the highest rates of those fourteen days. And Saturday will be a pre-front day with a mild north wind switching to a mild east wind about midday. Depending on the speed of the approaching mild front, Sunday morning could be very good during the lunar underfoot period. You can expect a perfect west wind that will build as the day advances, producing a fifteen plus mph speed by the midday hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:02 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:07 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:25 p.m. and solar noon at 12:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty minutes and remains at the same rating.
The second minor period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 7:26 p.m. and the sunset at 6:13 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Want to learn how to catch bass in the great state of Florida? Or desire to learn the methods and strategies required to catch monster trophy bass? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote, “on your boat”. Eliminate the overhead, keep cost down by having me guide you on your boat. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing services and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com