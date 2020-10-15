OKEECHOBEE – It was an emotional night for the Sebring Blue Streaks as they went five rounds in a neck-and-neck battle with the Jenson Beach Falcons for a spot in the Class 5A-District 12 championship. After a long hard fought battle the Falcons narrowly defeated Sebring 3-2 with scores of 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 19-25 and 14-16.
“It was two great teams and someone had to lose,” said Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness. “Both teams are ranked in the top ten in Class 5A and because of the blind draw we had to play them first round. There is nothing we could do about it and it is part of the game. We had to beat them sometime but unfortunately had to prove it in the first round of districts. They were out for blood, we beat them twice last year and they knew what to do to beat us. They made the adjustments and it happens.”
In the first set the Blue Streaks pulled ahead with a three point run by Allie Collier to give Sebring a 6-4 lead. There was a tie at 11 but Jenson Beach pulled ahead with a four point run to give the Falcons a 17-14 lead. Jenson Beach went on to win the set 25-21.
The second set was a close one. Collier and Jordan Sinness each made two point runs to push Sebring into a 7-5 lead. Sinness led the Blue Streaks with two aces, seven kills, 20 digs and 27 assists for the night. The Falcons answered and tied the game at 7. Sebring and Jenson Beach went point for point with several long volleys. The Blue Streaks pulled out the win with a two point run by Collier to finish the set 25-23 to tie the game at 1.
“We didn’t play very good but it has been a blast playing four years of high school ball,” said an emotional Jordan Sinness. “I am so thankful for all of my teammates and the seniors that I have played with since I was five years old. I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year, I had a great time even though it ended short but I’m okay with that. I wanted to have fun with my team and I did, so I ended my senior year the way I wanted to by playing volleyball. We have grown so much as players and as people over the years. I will forever have all of them in my life. I plan to attend Auburn University but first I will play travel ball but I hope to go to Auburn and be a starter as a setter.”
Sebring kept the momentum going into the third set and rallied late. Jenson Beach started the set strong jumping into a 7-2 lead. The Blue Streaks closed the gap with a two point run by Ashley Bible to bring the score to 12-8. Bible had a team high 16 kills, six digs and an ace. Sebring capitalized on the Falcons struggles and stayed on their heals with a score of 18-16. The Blue Streaks pulled ahead with a three point run by Carly Webb giving Sebring a slight 21-20 lead. Sebring rallied with the set tied at 22 when Courtney Webb stepped to the line and served a two point run to win the third set with a final score of 25-22 pushing Sebring into a 2-1 lead. Courtney Webb had two aces, three assists, seven kills and eight digs.
Jenson Beach answered in the fourth set. The Falcons had a pair of three point runs to give them a 8-6 lead. Sebring and Jenson Beach went point for point for several volleys until the score was 15-12 with the Falcons in a slight lead. Jenson Beach widened the gap with a two point run and then a three point run to give them a 21-15 lead. The Falcons continued to build their lead and were just one point from winning the set with a score of 25-16. The Blue Streaks tried to rally with a two point run by Carly Webb but it wasn’t enough to stop Jenson Beach who won the set 25-19 and tying the game at 2.
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the fifth and final set. Sebring got the momentum going with a three point run by Lena Horton but Jenson Beach quickly reclaimed control with three point run of their own. The set was neck-and-neck tying at 9, 12 and 14. Jenson Beach went on a short two point run that crushed the Blue Streaks hopes of the championship and winning the match 16-14.
“We did our best to play defense against them and we didn’t serve well which is a huge part of the game,” added Coach Sinness. “We didn’t serve-receive well at all. We struggled to run a good offense and to get our middles involved. We had a lot of great things that I was very proud of, like we didn’t quit, we didn’t stop digging and we could have fallen over after losing that first set but we didn’t. We kept pushing but we just couldn’t finish.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks gave it their all and never gave up. For the eight seniors this was their last game and it was an emotional end to a great season. The Blue Streaks finished the season with an incredible record of 15-5.
“It has been a great four years and it is a great way to go out,” added Coach Sinness. “I’ll look back on it and it will be one of my greatest seasons ever. This was my daughter, Jordan’s (Sinness) last game and I look forward to what the future holds for her and all of my seniors. I think they learned a lot playing volleyball for me and they will be able to go on and be great people in the world and make a difference in the world. The eight seniors have been a joy to coach and I’ve coaching them since they were little.”