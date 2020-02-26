AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther baseball team had their two game winning streak snapped by the Daytona State Falcons on Monday afternoon in a 5-3 loss that dropped the Panthers to 12-7 on the season.
“We did not deserve it,” said South Florida State College Coach Rick Hitt. “They played better in key spots than we did. It’s unfortunate, but we had our chances and could not get it done. You have to be good all the time and there were some moments that we were not that good, that is the difference in a two run game.”
The first four innings was a defensive battle and a strong pitching duel between the Panther’s Alex Marshall and the Falcon’s Drew McGuckin. Marshall did not allow a hit in the first four innings and left the game after six inning giving up two hits and two runs.
McGuckin pitched into the fifth inning, scattering three hits and no runs.
Daytona State broke the ice in the top of the fifth with a run to take a 1-0 lead. Ryan Taylor started it off with a one out single, stole second and advanced to third on a ground ball out. Fletcher Cline drove him in with a single into left field to give the Falcon’s the lead.
The Falcon’s added a second run in the sixth inning as Jordon Barnett reached on a one out walk and advanced to third on a two base throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Barnett scored on a sacrifice fly by Bobby Sparling into right field, expanding the Falcon’s lead to 2-0.
The Panthers answered in the bottom of the seventh as Nico Saladino led off with an infield single followed by walks to Case Hannum and Egdar Castillo that loaded the bases with no outs.
A sacrifice fly into centerfield advanced all three base runners, to include bringing home Saladino to cut the Falcon’s lead in half at 2-1. A single by Hunter Wilder drove in Hannum to tie the score at 2 and Castillo gave the Panther’s a 3-2 lead after reaching home on a bases loaded walk to Leeandro Alfonzo.
South Florida State College was unable to hold on to the momentum and the lead as the Falcon’s rallied back with three runs in the top of the eighth.
A leadoff single to Cline and Ulyes Keen being hit by a pitch quickly put runners on first and second with no outs. Chandler Pethel reached on an error that also drove in Cline to tie the game at 3.
Another Panther error on a groundball by Jordan Barnett put runners on the corners, Barnett stole second base and the Falcon’s had two runners in scoring position with one out.
A single by Sparling into left field brought in Pethel and Barnett to put the Falcons back on top 5-3.
The Panthers threatened in the bottom of the eighth as Saladino led off with a single and stole second. The inning ended silently with two fly balls and a strikeout.
Both teams went scoreless in the ninth inning as the Panthers fell short in a 5-3 decision.
“Both teams played good defense, both starters threw well,” added Hitt. “They just made a few plays more than we did.”
The Panthers will be busy with three more games this week, at home on Wednesday (6 p.m.) against Warner University, away on Friday against Daytona State and home on Saturday (1 p.m.) against Kalamazoo Community College from Michigan.