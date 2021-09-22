The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the end of the full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy above-average fishing as a weak full moon phase comes to a close Thursday—full moon occurred Monday night. And with significant pressure decline occurring today, fish will be active as they adjust downward midday through the sunset period today.
The weather forecast predicts a six mph westerly wind today and Thursday. Friday and the weekend a north wind at six to eight mph will occur. Sunshine will prevails over clouds Thursday through the weekend which will help the lunar underfoot period. Evening thunderstorm activity is forecasted through Saturday.
Looking ahead to next week; sunshine will prevail and the rainy season weather pattern will stop. A ten mph north wind will drop the daily high temperature into the mid-eighty degree range and bright sunshine will enable high dissolved oxygen production as photosynthesis occurs at high speed. Fish will start again to feed normally in the deeper feeding areas of the lake. Hopefully this fall season weather trend continues. It’s starting a little early but maybe this year we’ll experience a cooler fall season before the end of October.
It’s the time of year when a change in bait colors should be considered. Through the spring and summer months greens and blues and any combination of the two colors, worked very well. But during the fall season (which begins today), green type baits start to not perform as well, and “Red Shad” colors really start to turn-on. I recommend that you start trying red colored baits. If fish haven’t started to prefer ‘red’ yet…..they will be very soon.
The fall season is also a time of year to throw variations of brown colored baits. For instance with spinnerbaits, I prefer brown colored skirts and gold willow leaf blades. Brown and gold contrast very well in all types of water during the fall and early winter months. So if you start to experience your green baits not performing as they did a month or so ago, switch over to red and brown color combinations with gold accent colors. I think you’ll find it the winning combination for the fall season.
It’s time to make a seasonal bait color adjustment. ‘Go red and brown, and your baits will sure to be found, by hungry monster bass’.
Best Fishing Days: Today barometric pressure is dropping 0.12 – 0.15 In Hg which means fish will be adjusting downward and out into open-water cover. They will feed at above average rates as they migrate deeper. Deeper shoreline areas will hold fish early today but by the midday hours expect them to be on the move deeper. If you know the route from the shoreline to open water grass beds and brush piles, you’ll have a fair amount of success.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:41 p.m. and solar noon at 1:17 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and the feed rating to a three Friday from 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday a rating of four will occur from 4-7 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:38 p.m. and the sunset at 7:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and drops to a 2-3 rating by Friday from 9-11 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moonset occurs at 8:36 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:14 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating until the weekend when it improves to a four rating from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Safety Notices: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 19-21 weak full moon, October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open twenty-one inches and flowing a combined 1600 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50’ and the minimum low level 38.25’. By October 15, the lake level will be at the annual high marks of 39.50’ and 39.00’ for a low. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
