The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of November gives anglers the second half of a weak full moon and a fall season weather pattern. The good news is, the moon will be arriving at its strongest position on Thursday which means the feed rating will be good all week.
The full moon occurred yesterday which means today through Tuesday will be better than average fishing success. And since the moon arrives at its highest or most direct position within the sun’s energy path to the earth on Thursday, a much higher level of fish adjustment activity will cause fish to feed at a higher rate over the next two weeks.
So the best fishing days of the month will occur for the next fourteen days. And with water temperatures dropping into the ideal feeding range of seventy to eighty-two degrees this week, anglers can expect fishing to improve significantly. From now until the first serious cold front, fishing will be very good.
The bad news is however, with a fall weather pattern comes high winds. Today winds will be mild from the north. Monday a twenty mph north wind will plunge temperatures into the low seventies as a high pressure system produces a 0.25 In Hg increase in barometric pressure by Monday’s sunset period which will force fish into shoreline feeding areas. Tuesday through fifteen mph northeast wind will occur followed by a thirteen mph east wind for the rest of the week. However Thursday’s wind speeds could climb to the twenty mph range.
Fall weather brings better fishing…but in high winds. And this year’s fall season will be no different. However a rainy season type weather forecast is predicted for Friday and next weekend but the temperatures will be ideal.
It’s time to go fishing. The fish will be bulking up for the winter months. They will start this week and won’t slow down until the first strong cold front arrives.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the second half of the full moon phase will produce better than average fishing. With the moon arriving at its strongest position on Thursday, the usually low feed rating numbers which occur after a full moon, will instead be in the 4-5 range.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:02 p.m. and solar noon at 12:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and decreases in rating to a 4-rating by Monday and remains at that rating all week.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:35 a.m. and the sunset at 5:42 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 5-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and decreases in rating to a 3-4 rating.
Today the moonset occurs at 7:23 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:36 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 6-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and decreases to a 3-4 rating for the week.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 1- 3, weak full moon, 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register and sign-in, which will allow me to email extra bass fishing content directly to you every month to show my appreciation for your readership.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 9 inches, flowing a combined 880 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos from customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com