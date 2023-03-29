Fish fry

Live food is the absolute best solution to feeding all your fish, particularly new fry.

 COURTESY/DON NORTON

On a recent trip to Petco I couldn’t help but notice all the different fish foods available to purchase. Everything from small, medium and large granules, to flakes and powder.

Most aquarium fish are not that particular about what you feed them and they will eat just about anything you offer them. Some species, like discus, can be very partial to eating only certain foods.

