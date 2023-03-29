On a recent trip to Petco I couldn’t help but notice all the different fish foods available to purchase. Everything from small, medium and large granules, to flakes and powder.
Most aquarium fish are not that particular about what you feed them and they will eat just about anything you offer them. Some species, like discus, can be very partial to eating only certain foods.
Most tropical fish are omnivores, able to eat both live food and plant material. Others, like oscars and African cichlids prefer live food and plenty of protein.
I think it goes without saying that live or frozen food is probably the most nutritious, but what do you feed newborn fry? Most are so tiny, with incredibly small mouths, unable to eat the dried foods or even many of the frozen and live choices.
The answer is to prepare or raise your own fish food.
Perhaps the easiest to prepare is baby brine shrimp. All that’s required is a small amount of baby brine shrimp eggs, a little salt and some water. I purchased a kit that allowed me to screw on a plastic liter bottle (upside down). Before you screw on the plastic bottle, you cut out the bottom of the bottle, (saving the portion you cut out), and then fill it with water. You attach an airline hose to the small base that allows air to be transferred into the bottle to keep the eggs moving in the water. Attach a light bulb or small light above the bottle and pour in a small amount of eggs and salt. Take the portion of the bottle that you cut out and place it upside down in the bottle to keep water from spilling out and to keep the warm water temperature from escaping. Twenty-four hours later you have live, baby brine shrimp.
But as tiny as baby brine shrimp is, it is still too large for some new fry.
If you are breeding fish and raising lots of fry, you might want to consider raising your own cultures of different food sources.
One of the easiest cultures is infusoria. Simply take water from a seasoned aquarium and add some vegetable material – broccoli, peas, cabbage – boil it and let it cool down, then add it to the water. Place it on a window sill so it gets a little heat and light from the sun. After a few weeks the water will get cloudy as bacteria grows. Then it will clear up and you will see little copepods and other things hopping around. Use a turkey baster to draw the small creatures out and feed them directly to your fry.
One of the easiest, by far, is mosquito larvae. The best time to collect mosquito larvae is summertime, although in warmer climates you can easily obtain the larvae by placing a bucket of dechlorinated water outside and the mosquito’s will find it. After about a week, you’ll see mosquito larvae moving around the surface of the water. Fish of all sizes love the larvae and its very nutritious for them.
Micro worms are another choice you might want to consider. Mix mashed potatoes, oats, or cereal, even bread with warm water and some yeast. Obtain a micro worm culture (you can purchase them on eBay or some local pet shops). Release the worms in the solution and they will begin to populate while they feed on the food you’ve provided. Remove small portions to feed your fish and the micro worms will quickly produce more. Micro worms sink to the bottom of the aquarium so they are excellent food for bottom-dwelling fish.
Last but not least are vinegar eels. The culture for this delicacy is easy to maintain. Again, you’ll need a starter culture of vinegar eels (eBay) some apple cider vinegar and some apples. Use a beer bottle or other type of bottle with a narrow neck. Fill it to the narrowed area with vinegar, add a couple apple slices, then add some coarse sponge material in the neck of the bottle. Add some fine filter floss above the sponge material and top it off with a small amount of aquarium water on top.
The eels will feed on the apple and will swim up to the top for air. Using a turkey baster, you can remove them and feed them directly to your fish. Vinegar eels float so they are particularly good food for surface eating fish like guppies and bettas. Because they are so small, most fry will be able to eat them. You can keep this culture for years, only occasionally adding new apple slices.
Live food is the absolute best solution to feeding all your fish, particularly new fry. It takes a little time and patience, but you’ll be surprised with the results.
Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.