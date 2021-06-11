SEBRING — With family, friends, coaches and teammates there to celebrate with her, Sebring Blue Streaks’ Alma Fernandez signed a scholarship to play softball for the Polk State College Eagles. Alongside Fernandez was teammate Trinity Rohrer, who signed with the South Florida State College Panthers. Both colleges are a part of the National Junior College Athletic Association and play each other periodically throughout the season. The young ladies went from being teammates to opposition on the field.
“I am really excited to get a scholarship,” said Fernandez. “Since I was little that was my dream and I thank God, he helped me and I did it.”
There were a few colleges who showed interest in Fernandez.
“I had two other schools looking at me and offered me scholarships but I went with Polk State because I thought they were awesome,” Fernandez said. “Polk State had the curriculum that I want to do. I knew I wanted to live on campus and they offered me housing and offered me other things that I knew I wanted.”
Throughout her journey Fernandez had a lot of support along the way.
“I knew I needed to work hard and I knew I needed to focus,” added Fernandez. “The coaches have all helped me a lot. I came to Florida last summer and started working on getting a scholarship. My family has been my biggest support and the coaches, both travel ball and high school coaches. They really helped me a lot.”
Fernandez has mixed emotions about starting college.
“I am really excited to go to college and play with new girls but I am also kind of nervous,” Fernandez added. “This is my first time leaving home and it a little scary. I will be training in Mexico this summer to get ready.”
Alma’s family is extremely proud of her accomplishments.
“I am very happy for Alma and proud of her,” said Alma’s Aunt Norma Mota. “I will miss all the crazy stuff she does. She always wants to play softball with me. She loves softball.”
There are a lot of qualities that Fernandez has that Sebring Coach Hector Perez will miss.
“Alma’s ability to react to situations, being able to cover a lot of ground in the outfield and being a great offensive player makes her special,” explained Coach Perez. “She knows when to lay a bunt down or when to swing away, she has had a green light from me to do pretty much whatever she wants to do at the plate. I gave her that freedom and trusted her ability to read the game.”
Coach Perez knows Alma has what it takes to succeed at the college level.
“She will have to continue to work hard and for her that won’t be a problem,” said Perez. “She loves the game and I remember having two hour practices and she would ask me ‘hey coach can you stay a few extra minutes to hit me a few more flyballs or more line drives?’ She will continue to work hard and I am sure she will be successful at the college level.”
Coach Perez is proud of Alma and will have a tough time replacing her.
“I am very proud of her. She came over from Mexico and I had her for one season. She was able to fight the language barrier, was able to communicate with the ball players and coaches. To be able to do all that, maintain a great GPA and to compete as an athlete, I am very proud of her. She will be very hard to replace on my team. For me to give her the green light at the plate is a sense of confidence and that will be hard to replace on my team.”
Polk State College Coach Donna Byars liked what she saw in Alma.
“When I watched her play Alma had the hitting style that I like,” said Coach Byars. “I also like her personality, she hustled everywhere and was getting after it no matter what, whether she struck out or whatever, she was always hustling. That is what I can’t teach and that is what I yell at kids for the most at practices. When I watched her play it was the third or fourth game of the day but she was still hustling everywhere she was going.”
Alma will be a key player for the Eagles.
“I am losing my outfield so I think with her hitting and defense I think she will be an immediate contributor,” added Byars. “I am not sure exactly she will be in the outfield but she will be in left or center for sure.”