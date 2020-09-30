The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) posted its new districts and regions for fall sports Monday morning after going through the opt-in/opt-out phase of the reshuffling of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19.
One big point to be made in all of this is that the FHSAA did not reclassify any school from its previous classification in 2019, but instead only realigned teams in different regions to balance out the number of teams in each region classification.
In football, Sebring is in Class 5A — Region 4 with American Heritage (Plantation), Bayshore, Booker, Cape Coral, Cypress Lake, DeSoto County, Eau Gallie, Estero, Hardee, Jenson Beach, Key West, LaBelle, Mariner, Merritt Island, Miami Northwestern, Palm Bay and Rockledge.
Avon Park and Lake Placid are in Class 4A — Region 4 with American Heritage (Delray), Cardinal Gibbons, Clewiston, Gulliver Prep, Lemon Bay and Monsignor Pace.
Sebring bowling is in District 12.
Avon Park and Sebring golf are in Class 2A — District 12.
Avon Park and Sebring swimming are in Class 2A — District 8, while Lake Placid swimming is in Class 1A — District 9.
In volleyball Sebring is in Class 5A — District 15, Avon Park and Lake Placid are in Class 4A — District 12.