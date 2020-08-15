The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted on Friday to allow fall high school sports to begin playing games on Friday Sept. 4, going against the advice of the FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), which submitted a new report to the Board of Directors on Wednesday and advocated for further delays to the season.
“We are improving in certain areas and getting worse in certain areas,” said Dr. Jennifer Maynard, the chairman of the SMAC. “Until this virus is given the respect it deserves to quiet down, we, by introducing sports, are adding fuel to the fire.”
The SMAC had several recommendations for returning to play during the coronavirus pandemic such as: a downward trend in new cases per 100,000 people in a population over 14 days, a percent positive rate of new cases below 5% over a seven-day rolling average for at least 14 days, an effective reproduction number of under one for at least 14 days and at least two weeks of practice time before the start of competition.
The Football Advisory Committee preferred an Aug. 24 start, while a majority of the members of the Athletic Directors Advisory Committee preferred a delayed start. Even Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in and advocated for an August start.
The board voted 11-5 to approve a proposal designated as Option 1. Under Option 1, fall sports teams may begin practices on Aug. 24. Schools and districts would have the option to opt out of the state series on Sept. 18.
As for Highlands County, it is unclear whether schools will start practice on Monday, Aug. 24 or not. A meeting is scheduled for early next week to discuss what will happen with Highlands County fall sports.
“As of today, we are unsure if we are going to start athletics at Sebring High School on the 24th,” Sebring High School Athletic Director Jasone DeWitt said. “We will have guidance next week on what is best for our student-athletes.”