SEBRING — The 29th Annual Firecracker 5K started the Fourth of July off with a bang. More than 210 competitors took on the challenge at Highlands Hammock State Park. Runners pushed themselves through the intense Florida heat to reach the finish line.
The Female Open Winner was Carlyn Bobo, who clocked an impressive 19:29.1. Bobo placed fourth overall. Jacob Delong was the Male Open Winner and placed first overall with an outstanding time of 17:25.5.
Regan Davenport was the Female Master Winner after finishing in 23:56.9 and Tim Nicholis claimed the Male Master Winner with a 20:23.9.
Linda Lysinger came in as the Female Grand Master Winner when she clocked a 29:56.3 Walter Lysinger claimed the Male Grand Master Winner with a time of 23:40.8.
In the female age groups, Helena Rodriguez won the 9-13 age division in 23:27.8 and Emily Vargas placed first in the 14-19 group with 21:27.6. Francesca Chillemi came out on top in the 20-24 division when she clocked a 22:19.1.
The 25-29 group was won by Rosa Guzman, who crossed the finish line in 29:36.4 and in the 30-34 division, Katie Altvater claimed first in 27:27.9. Tessa Taylor placed first in the 35-39 class with 21:51.5 while Debora Jones claimed top spot in the 40-44 division with 28:56.8.
Polly Mandrell raced to victory in the 45-49 age group 29:02.5 and Christina Vargas crossed the finish line in first place in the 50-54 class in 30:21.9. Mary Nicholls claimed first in the 55-59 age division with a time of 26:30.2 and the 60-64 class winner was Diane Schaefer, who clocked a 34:20.1.
In the 65-69 age division, Leesa Skipper claimed first prize when she crossed the finish line in 32:00.2 and Deborah Smith came out on top in the 70-74 group in 36:45.0. Audrey Smith placed first in the 80 and over division with a time of 53:24.8.
In the Male age divisions, the 9-13 class was won by Michael Bussott, who clocked a 21:18.5 and in the 14-19 group, Cameron Gonzalez came out on top with a 17:31.8. Zack Durastanti placed first in the 20-24 division when he crossed the finish line in 21:37.9.
Bryan Reyes came in first in the 25-29 class with 19:56.3 and Lisandro Hernandez crossed the finish line in 29:30.2 in the 30-34 division. Davy Schroeder came in first place in the 35-39 group with a time of 27:22.6 and Trey Jones came out on top in the 40-44 when he clocked a 22:23.1.
The 45-49 division winner was Ray Sabay, who clocked a 23:48.0, and the top finisher in the 50-54 class was Bill Iverson with a 23:21.0. The 55-59 age division went to Mike Quigley, who crossed the finish line in 22:25.6. The 60-64 group went to Michael Fork with a time of 46:08.1.
Dennis Stahl came out on top in the 65-69 class with a time of 40:03.2 and Peter Lewis placed first in the 70-74 group with 33:07.0. Richard Rucker was the top competitor in the 75-79 division with a 37:42.5 and Harold Smith placed first in the 80 and over class when he came in with a time of 55:17.3.
For full results, please visit cfs-timing.com.