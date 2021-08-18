SEBRING — This year’s tournament was so big, even Sun ‘N Lake couldn’t contain it. A record number of teams came out for a day out on the links and to support Sebring athletics on Saturday for the 22nd Annual Sebring Firemen, Inc. Memorial Golf Classic.
The event raised thousands of dollars that will be split among 32 boy’s and girls’ varsity and junior varsity programs at Sebring High School (SHS). Being able to raise so much money and give it back to the community and the school is something Tommy Lovett Jr. called a privilege.
The amount of money this tournament created helps sports that aren’t football, basketball or baseball have some funding and the top equipment available. When they first started the tournament, they thought they could raise $10,000 to $12,000. Now, with no figure available at time of publication, they’re raising likely three times that amount.
“A lot of schools are fortunate enough to have that where the money is really divvied up between all the sports programs,” Lovett said. “It (the tournament) really probably helps teams like your golf teams, your soccer teams, your bowling (teams) and some of these teams that really don’t have the budget.”
Lovett, an SHS graduate and former Blue Streak himself, had to manage the four-man-team scramble a little differently in 2021. The organizers saw the tournament fill up with 72 spots in a matter of three days. Thus, they looked into adding another course and the closest one was Pinecrest Golf Club.
After working with Andy and Joe Staffieri and Cruiser Crews down at Pinecrest, the Avon Park course hosted a flight of 17 to 18 teams. Tim Baker, who oversaw the flight at Pinecrest, reported to Lovett that everything went as smoothly as possible in Avon Park.
But that wasn’t the only problem needing resolution. Lovett and his dozens of volunteers needed wheels. Each foursome needed two golf carts. That’s almost 190 carts. That limitation had Lovett considering how many teams the tournament could realistically accommodate in the future.
“I think probably 90 teams is about the most teams we probably could get, because the problem that we had is we were running out of golf carts,” Lovett said. “We had to get 20 golf carts from Spring Lake, 10 from the Muni (Sebring Municipal Golf Course) and then Pinecrest gave us 14 for Sun ‘N Lake and Joe Staffieri over at Pinecrest, he needed at least 30 carts.”
One problem they didn’t have was the weather. That didn’t present an issue until dark clouds descended as everyone finished on the course and met together at the clubhouse
A nice overcast morning set the stage for a pleasant day of 18 in terms of dealing with the dreaded August heat. According to Lovett, it’d feel like 100 degrees in the past at times on Deer Run.
“I mean, it still got hot and usually we’re out there and after about 9, 10 (or) 11 holes we’re ready to pack it in,” Lovett said. “I never felt like that today and from what I’ve heard, and talking with some of the other golfers they said it got hot, but nothing like it does in the past.”
Although, a strong wind made a difficult course even more challenging. For Lovett, that made the toughest holes in 16, 17 and 18 a little harder because they all play into the wind.
The group of Terry Hancock, Jay Belflower, Hunter and Heath Prescott won the Championship Flight shooting a 55 and breaking a tie with the foursome of Andy Polk, Greg Smith, Dalton Scarbrough and Richard Trotter on a match of cards.
Jerry Whidden, Kiko Vasquez, Tony Vasquez and Omar DeJesus’s group won the first flight on a match of cards too as they tied with Richie Cormier, Chad Williams, Justin Turner and Nate Coomes at 58.
Frank Montgomery, Joshua Willis, J.P. Kedzuf and Dave Montgomery won flight No. 2 with a 56 and the third flight went to Travis Rapp, Brian Rapp, Chris Myers and Josh Myers on a match of cards with Brian Lang, Jared Lang, Terrell Williams and Terry Little at 61.
Over at Pinecrest, a team consisting of Don Young, Heidi Crutchfield, Ray Segert and Charlie Smith shot 61 and won on a match of cards with Bo Brooker, Win Stephens, Steve Mearchant and Bear Brooker.
One player in particular was simply happy to be out there enjoying his time out on the course.
Pat Dell, a 75-year-old veteran of the US Marine Corps., battled with COVID-19 back in November and was hospitalized for a month. He hasn’t missed a single tournament since the start of the Firemen Memorial Golf Classic 22 years ago.
“Every day means something to me right now,” Dell said. “The Firemen’s tournament is one of my favorites.”
The tournament serves several purposes whether it acts as a reunion of sorts for those who don’t see each other often enough or as just another excuse to hit the links. But it always comes back to raising money for the high school teams.
“It’s definitely something that, hopefully, the coaches and the kids appreciate,” Lovett said. “But we do it for them and the amount of support that the Firemen as an organization, just from the people that are members of the Firemen that put in the time and effort. It’s unbelievable.”