The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of March gives anglers the first quarter moon phase, followed by the moon arriving at the highest positive influence rate of the month during the midweek, and a twenty-degree four-day warming period occurs as a low pressure system dominates the state. The first quarter moon phase occurs Monday and the moon arrives at an orbit point which causes the greatest solar interference rates on Wednesday. Therefore anglers can expect higher-than-average feed ratings during this moon phase—next four days. However as the full moon week starts a twenty-degree cold front will slow down the first three to four days of this month’s full moon week—starts Friday.
An eastern wind, at ideal fishing-wind speeds, occurs today but a low pressure system will begin to arrive as a southeastern wind starts late tonight into Monday morning. This will cause pressure to drop which will trigger feed ratings to improve to above-advertised rates as a result of ‘fish adjustment activity’. Therefore a pre-front condition will occur sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
Best Fishing Days: Monday’s low pressure system will be driven by a southeastern wind, causing fish to move from the shallows and to deeper vegetation areas (from 2-3 toward 7-8 foot depths). And Wednesday midday to Thursday morning will be a pre-front period, as already stated. If you’re fishing when pressure is in a rapid decline, you’ll catch them as they adjust in a downward migration.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:47 p.m. and the high water temperature period will occur from 3-7 p.m., and the sunset at 6:26 p.m. therefore a feed intensity rating of 3-4 will occur from 4-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and will remain at this feed rate until the moon reaches its highest solar interference rate of the month on Wednesday. A 4-5 rating is to be expected.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:57 a.m. and solar noon at 12:37 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains in the 3-rating range until the midweek when temperatures rebound and the moon arrives at its highest solar interference rate of the month. A 4-rating is to be expected.
Remember: After strong cold fronts drop water temperatures into the upper fifty to low sixty degree range, freshwater fish species tend to feed during the warmest water period of the day--the highest metabolism speed of the day. For the next three days the lunar overhead period will be occurring at this time of day.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.25’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons—April and May the lake is gradually lowered 1.5 feet in preparation for the rainy season.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
