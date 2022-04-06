The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers a waxing first quarter moon phase, which will occur Saturday and a rainy season type condition today and Thursday, followed by a slow moving minor cold front moving into the state Friday through Sunday. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a strong lunar affect which will improve feed ratings but will have to endure high wind speeds to do so.
The first quarter moon occurs Saturday and the moon moves directly into the solar energy path on Friday and orbits to the furthest point from earth on Thursday. So a first quarter moon in orbit apogee will be directly in the solar energy path, which is the most important factor in creating weather changes significant enough to increase ‘fish adjustment’ activity. Anglers will experience a rating number or two better than if the moon was furthest from the solar energy path—low point.
The weather forecast today and Thursday will have characteristics similar to the rainy season; southerly to westerly high winds, sporadic rainfall and thunderstorms, high temperatures and prevailing cloud-cover with very little barometric change. However, a slow moving high pressure cold front will drop temperatures fifteen degrees Thursday through Saturday as a strong south to southwest wind produces speeds in the twenty mph range today and Thursday and fifteen to seventeen mph west wind Friday and Saturday. Sunday a twelve mph north wind will give way in the evening to an east wind weather pattern over the next four days.
Cloud-cover will prevail over sunshine today through Saturday morning. Fish will not be close to protective cover until Sunday when bright sunshine occurs. Anglers can expect to fish the open areas near thicker cover as fish move in larger areas due to wave-action diminishing the amount of low light down through the water column. Heavy cloud-cover and high winds always causes fish to move out of heavy cover and into open water vegetation. The darker water column condition provides a sense of protection for fish, as opposed to bright sunlight providing optimum visibility at greater depths.
Atmospheric pressure change will be insignificant until Thursday evening when pressure begins to rise as a high pressure system begins to enter the state. A total pressure rise of 0.36 In Hg will occur from Thursday’s sunset period to Sunday’s midday period. Over that two and a half day period, a daily average of 0.12 In Hg upward pressure change will occur which is enough pressure change to trigger fish to adjust upward. By Saturday and Sunday fish will be in the shallow feeding grounds.
Due to the approaching high pressure cold front moving very slowly, I’m not sure if a pre-front weather conditions will occur Thursday through Friday morning. It might occur, but I have my doubts—slow moving weather fronts cause minimal adjustment activity if any…I have observed over the years. If you do go out on the water to see if pre-front conditions are occurring, Friday morning winds will be more favorable than Thursday evening.
Over the next Twelve days fish will be feeding at their highest annual rate due to ideal water temperatures, ideal oxygen levels, and fastest metabolism and digestion rates. Fish will feed twice as much as they did a month ago. This will continue until water temperatures climb above eighty-six degree and dissolved oxygen rates decline. So now is the time to dedicate your free time to fishing. Some of the largest bass catches occur now through June first.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Sunday the first quarter moon will be directly in the solar energy path and will produce a six rating during the sunset and sunrise periods and a five rating during the moonrise-solar noon period. Pressure will be on the rise during this three day period; about 0.12 In Hg daily, which means fish will adjust upward.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:47 p.m. and the sunset at 7:46 p.m. producing a feed rating of five or six from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating through the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:36 a.m. and solar noon at 1:27 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same rating through the weekend
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 5:22 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:11 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating through the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.88 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open two feet and flowing 380 cubic feet per second. . For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes in central Florida will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
