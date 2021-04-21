The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of April gives Florida’s freshwater anglers great sunrise fishing today and Thursday and then a strong full moon phase starts Friday and ends next Wednesday.
And the weather forecast could not be better over the next seven days, with the exception of a strong southern wind on Saturday—although this angler considers a strong southern wind as a huge positive. All fishing factors considered, anglers will be catching fish as all factors align perfectly to create a very high level of fish adjustment activity and heavy feeding.
The underfoot moon occurs just after the sunrise today and Thursday and atmospheric pressure will be rising quickly over the next twenty-four hours. For this reason, fish will be moving up and into the shoreline shallows, feeding as they adjust.
Friday pressure begins to drop for twenty-four hours which will force fish to reverse their course and move downward and out away from shoreline shallows….feeding as they adjust down. The downward migration will continue until Saturday evening.
Sunday evening pressure will again rise sharply. Monday through Tuesday’s midday hours, fish will be moving back into shoreline feeding areas, feeding heavily as the power of the full moon and the pressure increase produces well above average feeding activity.
The wind forecast promises a daily wind-direction change with perfect fishing-wind speeds except for Saturday when a fifteen mph south wind occurs—today from the west, Thursday the north, Friday the east, Sunday the west, and Tuesday and Wednesday the east again.
So fish adjustment activity will be very high over the next seven days. Between the extreme pressure changes, the wind changes and ideal sun-to-cloud ratios and ideal water temperatures, fish will be in a feeding frenzy just about every day over the next seven days.
One of the best fishing periods of the year is upon us. It ‘is’ time to go fishing.
Best Fishing Days: This morning and Thursday morning during the sunrise period fish will be moving upward into shoreline feeding areas as a high pressure system produces 0.24 In Hg of barometric rise. Winds speeds will be ideal, with a west northwest wind today, switching to a northeast wind Thursday morning. Bright sunny conditions will put fish close to cover as they move upward.
Friday afternoon and evening a low pressure system will push the high pressure system out of the state as winds come out of the east then switch south at fifteen mph Saturday morning. By Saturday late afternoon barometric pressure will have dropped 0.24 In Hg forcing fish downward and out away from shoreline shallows.
Looking ahead to Monday’s full moon; pressure will again sharply rise about 0.22 In Hg throughout the day, and by midnight Monday night an eight rating will occur during Monday and Tuesday’s midnight and midday periods. A perfect east fishing wind with speeds in the eight to ten mph range will occur as the energy for the higher pressure---a rare occurrence.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:49 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:55 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at a five-rating until Friday when the full moon begins to increase the rating by about a half number daily. Monday’s full moon will produce an eight rating from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 2:17 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating until the weekend when a six rating occurs. Monday a seven rating occurs from 6-9 p.m.
A second minor period will begin to develop this weekend as the waxing overhead full moon causes minor percentage of fish populations to feed at night. The weather forecast predicts clear nights Saturday through next Wednesday, which is great news for nighttime angler and bad news for midday anglers. Starting Saturday night, a rating of six will occur from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.00 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.00 and the low level 37.75’ but will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ and minimum of 37.50’ by June. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com