The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weakening lunar effect and a typical fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will find their best success fishing under the overhead moon during the early morning hours over the next five days.

Currently the moon is moving away from the solar energy path which means the influence on fish and wildlife will be diminishing daily. For this reason the upcoming new moon phase, which starts Sunday and culminates when the new moon occurs next Wednesday, will be weak in comparison to a new moon occurring while in the solar energy path—new moon occurs eleven days away from the solar energy path or in other words, three days from the weakest, low solar position.

