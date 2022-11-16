The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weakening lunar effect and a typical fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will find their best success fishing under the overhead moon during the early morning hours over the next five days.
Currently the moon is moving away from the solar energy path which means the influence on fish and wildlife will be diminishing daily. For this reason the upcoming new moon phase, which starts Sunday and culminates when the new moon occurs next Wednesday, will be weak in comparison to a new moon occurring while in the solar energy path—new moon occurs eleven days away from the solar energy path or in other words, three days from the weakest, low solar position.
However there is some good news about next week’s new moon, even though it will be occurring while far away from the solar energy path, it will be approaching the closest orbit point to earth—approximately fifty hours from lunar perigee. Anglers should note therefore that the first half of the new moon phase will be far better than the second half of the new moon phase. This Sunday through Thursday Nov. 24 will be the second best fishing period of the month—best period this month occurred during the full moon phase last week.
The weather forecast will give us the usual fall condition of a daily northerly direction wind averaging in the ten to twelve mph range but without any significant atmospheric pressure change. However a significant pressure drop will occur the day before the new moon. Sunny conditions will prevail today and Thursday, then cloud-cover Friday and a fifty-fifty condition Saturday. Cloud-cover will dominate Sunday and Monday then a low pressure system enters the state. Rainy conditions are forecasted Sunday through the middle of next week. And high wind speeds of fifteen or better from the northeast will occur the first half of next week.
Fish are currently feeding at their highest annual rates. Water temperatures are perfect for producing a very high digestion rate and therefore a very high feed rate. All lakes are at the highest annual level which means more shoreline vegetation has enough water for the lake’s food-chain to seek protective cover and feed in the lush healthy weeds. All fish species and creature types, are very active in shoreline feeding areas. Anglers who don’t use live baits will need to match-the-hatch, and perfect their presentations of fake baits or they will come up empty.
Just because all fish species are feeding at their highest annual rate right now, does not mean unskilled anglers, who do not understand Florida’s freshwater fish’s feeding habits, will be able to produce strikes. Artificial baits must be presented as being part of the natural habitat. A bait entering the water like a brick, will not work a majority of the time. (Only in a lake with a very weak food-chain will a huge splash attract hungry fish). The more natural the bait presentation, the more mistakes hungry fish will make, when they take your bait believing it was the prey they have been feeding on.
For instance, I learned long ago, to advance my favorite seven-inch Yum Dinger through the thick deeper shoreline vegetation, mimicking a Florida Needle Fish instead of presenting it as a…worm, which is what it is. In May 2005 I boated my first bass over eight pounds and put it in the live-well in order to take pictures later. When I retrieve it, I noted several slender seven-inch bait fish she had thrown-up while in the live-well—I caught her using a creature bait. The only bait in my boat which resembled what she had been eating, was in a bag of seven-inch black and blue worms titled, Yum Dingers.
Best Fishing Days: Of the next five days Sunday will be the best fishing day. It is the first day of this month’s seven-day new moon phase—new moon occurs next Wednesday. Next week a weak new moon will improve fishing from an average high rating of five to a seven rating next Wednesday during the midday hours.
Florida Fishing Facts: As the sun becomes lower in the sky during the fall and beginning of the winter season, the fish see red, literally. The red spectrum of the sun’s rays causes red colored baits to contrast at a higher level in all types of water from clear to tannic and even cloudy or muddy conditions. Conversely, green colored baits have less contrast. Black and blue colors are a good second choice since both colors have a fairly high level of contrast during the fall and winter season, with black holding a slight edge over blue.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:34 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:47 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and will the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:56 p.m. and the sunset at 5:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 4:45-7:45 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-three minutes and drops to a four feed rating by Friday.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 1:23 p.m. and solar noon at 12:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by thirty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 6-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon. January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 medium-strength full moon, 18-22 medium strength super new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.42 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open nine inches and flowing a combined total of 920 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 39’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually over the next six weeks to 38.50’. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
