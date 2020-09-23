The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of September gives anglers the weakest lunar influence as the moon’s orbit arrives at its furthest point from the earth’s orbital plane around the sun. And since it’s the moon which causes fish and wildlife to form mass feeding migration or the lack of it each month, the next six days, fish will mainly feed during daily three solar periods with very little help from the moon’s interference.
It should be noted that in Florida’s freshwater lakes, during the late summer and early fall months, when the rainy season produces significant cloud-cover almost daily, that high water temperatures shut-down normal feeding activity in the early morning hours in lakes with depths of less than twelve feet.
Dissolved oxygen levels drop to dangerously low levels in shallow lakes when water temperatures climb above eighty-five degrees for a daily average at the top of the water column. In these types of lakes, fish are forced to wait until oxygen production via photosynthesis, caused by extended periods of bright sunlight, occurs at high levels.
For these reasons, the hours leading up to the sunset period are when fish feed due to a higher oxygen level naturally occurring---the more sunlight the better the feeding activity. And today and Thursday sunset fishing will provide anglers with the best fishing conditions as fish feed in the higher oxygenated areas of the lake.
Fish digestion, depends on the availability of dissolved oxygen. The higher the rate of oxygen within the water column, the faster the digestion. When oxygen rates are too low, a fish will enter a stressed state and become dormant, unable to feed nor digest food.
Learning where the highest oxygen production occurs in a lake during June through early October, is the key to successful fishing in the great state of Florida. Now….the deeper the lake, the less this phenomenon occurs. However fish will remain at cooler depths where more oxygen natural occurs, which is usually around eighteen feet as an average.
Best Fishing Days: Today will be the best fishing day of week with the major period occurring during the sunset hour. The minor period occurs during the solar noon period. Locating healthy vegetation closest to deeper water is the key.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:14 p.m. and the sunset at 7:20 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and drops to a 2-3 rating Thursday through Sunday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:54 p.m. and solar noon at 1:16 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and drops to a 2-rating Thursday through Sunday.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 16-20 strong new moon, September 28-October 3 weak full moon, 13-19 super new moon, October 28- November 3, weak full moon, 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 weak full moon, 11-16 strong new moon, 27-News Years Day weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
The lake level is at 38.85 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District's (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.85' for the high-level mark, and 38.50' for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39' and the high level to 39.5', by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 4 inches, flowing a combined 420 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 38.65'.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers' annual graphical plot schedule.
Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You'll discover that the majority of the lakes' public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
