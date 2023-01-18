The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of January 2023 will give the Florida freshwater anglers the super new moon seven-day phase and a weather forecast which changes daily. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a fairly strong super new moon phase but heavy clouds will be a factor on Saturday when the super new moon occurs.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions for your consideration, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.

