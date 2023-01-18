The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of January 2023 will give the Florida freshwater anglers the super new moon seven-day phase and a weather forecast which changes daily. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a fairly strong super new moon phase but heavy clouds will be a factor on Saturday when the super new moon occurs.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions for your consideration, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today is the beginning of a super new moon phase. Saturday the new moon which occurs at 8:56 p.m., arrives at orbit perigee (closest point to earth in the twenty-eight day orbit) three minutes later, creating a “Super New Moon”. However in relationship to the solar energy pathway to earth, the super new moon will be two days away from the most distance outside of the center of the energy path or in other words, twelve days from being in the middle of the solar energy path. If the super new moon had occurred during the lunar high position a ten rating would have resulted. Instead Saturday’s super new moon will produce a seven rating at best.
The moon overhead period over the next seven days will be the best time of the day to be on the water. And since water temperatures are warming gradually each day, we can expect to see greater numbers of hungry fish feeding due to two factors, the overhead lunar influence and water temperatures climbing to the highest degree of the day, during the same five hour period.
Weather Factors: Today is the third day of a warming trend. Thursday through next Tuesday the nighttime low temperature will be sixty degrees and daytime highs in the eight to eighty-two degree range, expect for Saturday when cloud-cover cools the afternoon high mark a few degrees. Depending on the accuracy of the weather forecast for Friday through Sunday, cloud-cover could change where and how, fish feed. The more clouds there are, the more fish will not be close to cover when they feed.
Friday’s forecast predicts a fifty-fifty sun-to-cloud percentage, which will cause more fish adjustment activity which in turn will create more hungry fish. Today and Thursday bright sunshine will cause fish to remain tight to cover. Thursday a weak front with very little barometric change will begin to enter the state. A twelve mph south wind will begin to come out of the west sometime during the late afternoon hours.
Friday a six mph west wind will occur followed by a weak north wind Friday night, which will drop temperatures about three degrees. And Saturday a weak northeast to east wind will eventually be taken over by a thirteen mph south wind early Sunday morning. But Saturday’s cloud-cover will force flippers and pitchers to pick-up their casting rods in order to find the roaming hungry fish. And atmospheric pressure will be dropping enough to cause fish to move downward throughout the day Saturday and through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon sunshine will again force fish tight to cover as the moon arrives overhead and another minor high pressure front arrives creating pre-front conditions again. .
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 9:17 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 8-10:30 a.m. The overhead moon occurs later by sixty-four minutes tomorrow, and sixty-seven minutes later on Friday and again on Saturday. The feed rating will increase by a half number daily but will remain at a seven rating Friday through Sunday. It should be noted that fish will be on the move away from cover and downward Saturday due to fast changing weather conditions.
The second major solar-lunar period occurs today when water temperatures climb to the high mark from 2-5 p.m. A feed rating of five to six will occur. But as the current warming trend continues over the next seven days, more fish will feed during the solar-lunar periods because water temperatures will be warm enough to enable normal seasonal feeding. The ideal feeding temperature range during the winter season is sixty-eight degrees or higher.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:30 p.m. and the warm water period begins at about the same time. A feed rating of five to six will occur. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour or a few minutes more same as the overhead moon. I believe a peak period will be triggered by the moonset during the beginning of the warm water period today through Friday. I’ve listed the moonset as a minor fishing period but until the weekend it probably will perform as well as the major periods due to the warmer water causing more hungry fish. Saturday and Sunday a feed rating of four to five will occur as it begins to harmonize with the sunset period.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Normally I would predict the day of a super new moon to be the best fishing day, however with thick clouds and a weak east wind due to being the day after a front, I can’t believe the super new moon will cause fish to feed as much as they would if they had today’s or Thursday’s weather i.e. pre-front conditions. Therefore I’m predicting better fishing for Thursday and Friday than for Saturday. And Sunday during the afternoon’s strong south wind, could be very productive as sunshine prevails and a high pressure system produces pre-front conditions.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 strong full moon, 18-22 super new moon, March 4-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts:
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guided charters on ‘your boat’. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. Price: $200 plus a gas and travel time, for a half day on one of twenty-two lakes I’ve guided on for the past seventeen years. Call 863-381-8474 to plan your custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.43 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only, bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-two lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com