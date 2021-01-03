The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of January 2021 gives anglers the weak lunar activity days of the month and typical winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, fishing during the warmest hours of the day on the warmest days of the week will be the best strategy.
The next six days lunar activity will be weak as the last quarter moon phase develops and occurs Wednesday. The moon will arrive at its closest orbit point to earth Saturday but two days later it will also be completely out of the solar energy path to earth (low position) and thus have little effect. So next week’s new moon, which occurs January 12, will only have a five to six rating and this week a poor to fair rating should be expected.
The weather forecast this week predicts no significant changes or extremes. Daily the wind changes directions but remains in the seven to eleven mph range and temperatures average seventy to seventy-six degrees for a daily high. However if the extended weather forecast prediction turns-out to be correct, Saturday morning will have a rapidly rising barometer with no significant temperature drop and lots of sunshine. This should put fish in a feeding mode in the shallows.
The wind forecast does predict high winds for Friday and perhaps Thursday, west and south respectively. Otherwise, wind speeds will be ideal for masking the presence of the angler within the feeding areas of preferred freshwater species.
Today rain and cloud-cover is forecasted with a medium wind speed of ten to twelve mph, first from the southwest and then from the northwest later this afternoon, signaling the arrival of a cold front. Temperatures are expect to drop to seventy degrees for a high Monday, however today a pre-front condition and mid-seventy degree temperatures will trigger fish to feed at above average rates. But be expecting them to be moving deeper throughout the day as barometric pressure slowly falls.
Looking ahead this month, the best fishing week will be the last week of the month when the moon will be directly in the solar energy path two days prior to becoming full. A seven to eight rating can be expected. And the full moon phases of February through May will all be well above average in strength with “Super” status for April and May when the perigee occurs within twenty-four hours of the full moon.
Bass fishing fact: The Florida largemouth bass feeds at its highest annual rate when water temperatures are in the seventy to eighty degree range. Both the feed and digestion rates are at high speed within this temperature range, causing each fish to feed every two to three days depending on feeding success. In contrast, when water temperatures are in the mid-to-low sixties and down in the upper fifty degree range, feed rates drop in half…at best. Five to seven day feed-cycles are likely, again depending on each fish’s feeding success.
Best Fishing Days: Today, Wednesday and Thursday, will be the warmest days of the week, however the midweek days will be sunny with a southerly wind today and Thursday. Fish are feeding more aggressively on the warmest days usually with a wind from the southerly direction.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:07 p.m. and the sunset at 5:44 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 3:30-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 10:47 a.m. and solar noon at 12:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 and perhaps 4 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The brighter the sun shines the better the feed rating will be. It could be better than the advertised, ‘major’ period. Daily this period moves later by 35 minutes with an unchanging rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 10-16 new moon, 25- 31 full moon, February 8-14 new moon, 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
I'll publish 'extra' information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
