The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of April gives the central Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon during the first half of the week and a fairly strong full moon phase during the second half of the week. A summer-like weather forecast is predicted which will cause fish to feed at their highest annual rates.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will experience a high feed rate this week if they endure moderate to high winds Monday through Wednesday. Ideal fishing winds will occur today and Thursday and continue through next weekend. The good news is, bright sunlight will occur every day but Friday, which means fish will be holding tight to protective cover this week. Flipping and pitching the thicker vegetation will be very productive. Anglers can expect fishing to get better each day this week.
The first quarter moon occurred yesterday and the moon moved directly into the solar energy path the day before, which means a strong lunar influence will increase feeding durations this week. Instead of a three-hour feeding period, anglers can expect a three and a half to four hour feeding period, during major feeding periods. The positive effects of the ‘high moon’ solar energy position, will continue through the end of this week, which will enhance the full moon phase Wednesday through next Tuesday---which is also the day of the lunar perigee.
This morning fish are moving up and into shoreline feeding areas due to a pressure rise of 0.20 In Hg which started during yesterday’s sunset period and will top-out during today’s midday period. A 0.20 In Hg jump in barometric pressure is a lot and will definitely cause fish to adjust upward for a period of day to day and a half. So don’t let the cooler temperatures this morning discourage you. Fish are feeding as they adjust up. The feeding grounds in the northwest corners of the lake should produce very well today.
The wind forecast this week will be typical for this time of year. Today a north wind will give way to an east wind at ideal speeds of ten mph. Monday through Wednesday an east wind will produce speeds of thirteen to fifteen mph. Thursday and Friday an ideal south wind will produce ten mph speeds. And next weekend a south to southwest wind will produce eight to ten mph speeds.
With Florida’s freshwater fish species all feeding at their highest annual rates right now, you’d assume that it would be easy to have a great day on the water, but….you’d be assuming wrong unless you ‘match the hatch’ with your bait presentation. Yes, fish are currently very aggressive, but and however, unless the angler perfects a ‘natural bait presentation’ which greatly mimics the natural action of the prey of the feeding fish, your efforts will be ignored.
The healthier a lake’s food-chain is, the more this seasonal feeding phenomenon is true. A rich food-chain means food sources are in abundance, resulting in a high rate of feeding success, with much less effort than in a lake with a weak food-chain. For instance, in a weak food-chain lake, when the angler throws their bait into the water, causing a splash equal to a brick being thrown into the water, the fish will come running to check out the potential food source. But in a lake with a rich abundant food-chain, the fish will ignore and or move away from the unnatural brick entering the water. Therefore ‘matching the natural hatch’ of the lakes’ food-chain, such as the bass fry and the yearlings of panfish and bass, is essential in a majority of our lakes to attract a feeding fish. If you are unable to master a natural bait-entry into the water (low or no splash at all) try landing the bait onto vegetation and pull the bait into the water slowly. The more natural the bait presentation, the more chance of success.
Best Fishing Days: The full moon week begins Wednesday with the full moon occurring Saturday. It will be a fairly strong full moon and if the extended weather forecast turns-out to be accurate, Thursday through Sunday will be excellent. “Fish will be feeding aggressively” could be an understatement.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:44 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:06 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6-9:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the second half of the week when the full moon seven-day phase begins. Next weekend a feed rating of eight will occur from 12-3 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 2:02 p.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating until the full moon phase begins Wednesday. A six to seven rating will occur Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m.
A second minor fishing period begins Wednesday when the moonset occurs at 5:20 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:03 a.m. A feed rating of four to five will occur from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period will start later by thirty minutes and will improve in feed rating by one number daily, topping-out at six to seven on Friday and continuing through the weekend during the hours of 6-9:30 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.80 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open ten inches and flowing 160 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com