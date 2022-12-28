The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of December and New Year’s Day gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and a fall season weather pattern which will help to heat-up fish feeding activity for this New Year’s weekend. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a daily increases in feeding fish as water temperatures climb through the sixty degree range and perhaps top-out in the lower seventy degree range next week.

The first quarter moon occurs Thursday which will cause the fish to feed during the overhead moon, which occurs at the end of the warmest water period of the day. But since fish are feeding mainly during the warmest water period of the day, the overhead moon will be replaced as the lunar enhancement by the moonrise starting Friday and continuing through the weekend into the first half of next week.

