The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of December and New Year’s Day gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and a fall season weather pattern which will help to heat-up fish feeding activity for this New Year’s weekend. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a daily increases in feeding fish as water temperatures climb through the sixty degree range and perhaps top-out in the lower seventy degree range next week.
The first quarter moon occurs Thursday which will cause the fish to feed during the overhead moon, which occurs at the end of the warmest water period of the day. But since fish are feeding mainly during the warmest water period of the day, the overhead moon will be replaced as the lunar enhancement by the moonrise starting Friday and continuing through the weekend into the first half of next week.
The weather forecast promises bright sunshine, a daily rise in temperatures with a high temperature in the lower eighty degree range by Friday, which will continue through next week. Anglers can expect excellent feeding activity during the daily major lunar period and the warmest water period of the day for the next ten days or so.
Wind speeds will be ideal over the next five days, averaging a daily high in the six to eight mph range. A most easterly wind will occur today through Friday but Saturday a low pressure system will enter the state, producing a ten mph south wind. Sunday a six mph south wind will occur. Monday a perfect eight mph east wind will give way to another low pressure system which will produce a fifteen mph south wind starting next Tuesday Cloud-cover will be a factor over the weekend.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor until Friday afternoon when pressure begins to drop 0.12 in hg over a twelve hour period Fish will be moving downward slightly but not enough to force anglers to relocate to deeper water---outside edges of shoreline vegetation will hold a majority of the feeding fish instead of the shallows. Winds will be from the east during this pressure decline which will make a rare occurrence of pre-front feeding activity during a ten mph east wind. I predicts that by the time the winds shift out of the south early Saturday morning, feeding activity will have ended.
Leading up to the New Year’s Weekend anglers can expect fishing to heat-up significantly daily and perhaps even ‘be on fire’ New Year’s Day during the warmest water period which will also have the moonrise triggering peak feeding activity.
Best Fishing Days: There should be enough recovery time from the major cold front of last weekend to cause a normal feeding migration pattern starting Thursday when the first quarter moon occurs. The overhead moon will occur during the sunset and near the end of the warmest water period of the day. So today through Friday from 3-6 p.m. should be very good with the day’s peak feeding action occurring sometime during the three hour period.
This weekend the moonrise occurs during the early afternoon hours, and looking ahead to next week, the moonrise occurs during the highest water temperature period of the day from 2-4 p.m. The second half of next week the full moon underfoot period starts to improve the warmest water period when it occurs during solar noon at 12:31 p.m.
Florida Fishing Facts: The hottest artificial bait color during the winter season is red shad, followed by dark brown, black, and gold. Blue and junebug colors produce well especially if there is bright sunlight. Green colors will work but only about half as well as during April through September and nowhere near as well as red shad from November through March.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:38 p.m. and the sunset at 5:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 4:30-6:30 pm. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. By the weekend a feed rating of three will occur from 7-9 p.m. And this period becomes a minor fishing period starting Friday.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:43 a.m. and solar noon at 12:27 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by thirty-two minutes and remains at the same feed rating. During the weekend a feed rating of six will occur as the warmest water period of the day improves feeding activity from 1-4 p.m. Starting Saturday this period becomes a major feeding period.
Today and everyday fish will feed at about a five rating during the warmest water period of the day which is between 1-5 p.m. Depending on the intensity level of sunlight during the morning and afternoon, peak feeding activity most likely will occur from 2-4 p.m. The higher the temperature within the feeding grounds, the higher the feed rating. Over the next five days the moonrise will improve the numbers of feeding fish during the period and perhaps trigger peak feeding activity.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 strong full moon, 18-22 super new moon, March 4-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: All four gates are closed. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 38.50’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
