The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will find fish away from cover and on the move downward and should be prepared to fish open water areas instead of shoreline shallow vegetation and look for moving water.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Tomorrow the last quarter moon occurs. Yesterday the moon arrived at its furthest point out of the solar energy path but Saturday the moon arrives at its orbit perigee, which means the moon’s effect on fish and wildlife will be at the lowest rate of the month over the next four to five days.
Looking ahead, the new moon occurs a week from today---four days from the orbit perigee and six days from the lunar high point. Therefore this month’s new moon phase will produce an eight rating next Tuesday through Thursday and will produce the best fishing days of the month.
Weather Factors: A rainy season type forecast will occur over the next six days. Cloud-cover will be a factor today and Sunday, otherwise a fifty-fifty sun-to-cloud ratio will occur which is very good for producing a greater level of fish adjustment activity. Rainfall is forecast during the afternoon and evening hours today, Thursday and during the weekend. Wind will be strong today from the east, reaching twenty mph speeds by the midday. Thursday and Friday ideal wind speeds will occur, from the south and the southwest to west, respectively.
Atmospheric pressure change will be a factor today due to low pressure system entering the state. Pressure began to drop last night and will continue through Thursday’s midday hours, totaling about 0.15 in hg of pressure change. Anglers can expect fish to be adjusting downward over the next twenty-four hours. Friday through Tuesday pressure change will not be a factor.
Next week’s new moon, which occurs Wednesday, will begin to be a positive factor starting Sunday. However significant cloud-cover is forecasted for late Saturday through Monday evening so expect fish to be away from protective cover. However next Tuesday and Wednesday fish will be holding tight to cover as sunshine prevails.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 6:50 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:04 a.m. producing a feed rating of six or slightly better, from 6-8 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and produces the same feed rating.
A second major solar lunar period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 7:21 p.m. and the sunset at 7:49 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6:30-9 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend this period diminishes in feed rating to the four to five range.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:58 a.m. and solar noon at 1:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by sixty-six minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Thursday’s last quarter moon will cause the sunrise and sunset periods to be more productive due to the two major daily lunar periods (overhead and underfoot respectively) occurring during these two solar periods. A solid six rating will occur during both periods.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: When consistent rainfall occurs over an extended period, fishing moving water becomes more productive. Anglers will do well to fish influent and effluent areas of lakes and ponds. Rivers, streams and canals also become more productive. Bait-fish type baits work best in these areas.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively feeding and mating which means gators should be considered dangerous to humans and pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
During mating season larger males force smaller males out of their areas which causes gators to migrate to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I've used repeatedly since 2006.
