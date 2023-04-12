The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will find fish away from cover and on the move downward and should be prepared to fish open water areas instead of shoreline shallow vegetation and look for moving water.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.

Recommended for you