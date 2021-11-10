The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of November will give the Florida freshwater anglers a weak first quarter moon phase and an ideal fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have to work harder and longer due to fish feeding sporadically during the major and two minor feeding periods of the day.
The moon is not in the solar energy path since it arrived at its lowest position two days ago. Lunar influence therefore will be very weak until the middle of next week when the moon begins to enter the solar energy path again. Thursday the first quarter moon occurs and will produce a slight improvement in feeding activity during all three periods.
When there is weak lunar influence, fish adjustment activity is low and therefore fish feeding activity is low. Fish will feed during the three daily solar period, with almost the same feed rating for all three periods—a two to three rating average. However if a high or low pressure weather system enters the state, the above-average change in atmospheric pressure will cause a very high level of fish adjustment activity and subsequent heavy feeding activity.
Sunday morning a high pressure system will enter the state and double the feed rating from a three rating to a six to seven rating. Depending on the accuracy of the extended weather forecast, the Sunday adjustment-feeding activity period could last through Monday morning.
The wind forecast will be a very good one over the next six days. Today an ideal east wind at eight mph will occur. Thursday an eight mph southeast wind will improve feeding activity as the first quarter moon arrives. Friday a mild six mph northwest will begins followed by a nine mph northwest wind for Saturday, which will signal the beginning of a minor high pressure cold front. Sunday a mild six mph north wind will occur which will last through Monday.
Water temperatures are ideal right now to enable fish to feed as often as they want to. Digestion rates are at an annual high, causing all freshwater fish to gain at least half of their annual weight gain—the other half of the annual weight gain occur April through June when water temperatures are in the seventy degree range again.
Looking ahead in the fishing solunar forecast; lunar activity and influence will greatly improve from November 17-21 when a weak full moon occurs while entering the outside edge of the solar energy path—four days after the full moon the moon will be directly in the solar energy path. A seven rating will occur on the day of the full moon. Hopefully it will be a very cloudy nighttime forecast during the five day full moon period.
The Florida largemouth bass begins to spawn when it has mid-to-lower sixty-degree water temperatures available. Currently this will occur at depths of twelve to eighteen feet. With the cold front this weekend, the genetically superior bass within the bass population will begin to spawn during the full moon out in open-water deeper grass-beds. A Florida female bass will spawn two to three times when mid sixty or lower water temperatures are available for extended periods of several consecutive weeks and or months. And of each spawning effort, only two to three fry of five to twelve thousand will survive to maintain the bass population. The remainder will be nothing more than fish food.
Florida Largemouth Bass females do not produce surviving fry after they age past the ten pound range. They did produce two or three yearlings per spawning effort from the four to nine pound period of their lives however. So catching and releasing a ten pound plus female bass does ‘not’ help the bass population. In fact, releasing her hurts the bass population because she’ll eat all the fry of the healthy producing females nearby.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday the first quarter moon will occur and produce a slight bump in feed rating---a half point or perhaps a full point. There will be no significant atmospheric pressure change up nor down until Sunday morning when pressure will rise 0.20 In Hg due to a minor high pressure cold front. Water temperatures will be ideal as pressure forces fish to adjust upward into shoreline feeding areas. The advertised three feed-rating will be wrong. I expect feeding activity to be in the seven range from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:08 p.m. and the sunset at 5:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 5-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour but drops in feed rating to a two starting Friday and becomes a minor period. .
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:46 p.m. and solar noon at 12:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and improves to a three rating or slightly better starting Friday and becomes the major feeding period of the day.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moon is underfoot at 5:39 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:43 a.m. A feed rating of two to three will occur from 5-7:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open fifteen inches, flowing a combined 1150 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties.