The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of October gives anglers two extremes, well sort of. The next four days will produce the lowest feeding activity rating of the month. And Thursday through Sunday a very weak full moon will produce fair to good feed ratings. In short, a feed rating of two to three, will double during the second half of the week.
The weather forecast however does offer some good news for the first half of this week. A high pressure system will enter the state early Monday causing atmospheric pressure to rise from 29.82 to 30.06 In Hg by Tuesday’s midday period. Fish will be adjusting upward into shorelines for an adjustment period of about eighteen hours. We can expect fish to be feeding as they adjust up, from Monday morning through Tuesday morning.
The wind forecast this week is excellent. A daily high speed of ten mph will occur each day by the midday hours. Today is the exception with a southeast wind at seven mph. Monday produces a ten mph east wind, Tuesday and Wednesday a ten mph southeast wind, and Friday a seven mph south wind. Saturday and Sunday a seven mph east wind will occur.
The lunar influence remains at a very low level all this week. The moon arrived at its weakest position four days ago and will be at its furthest orbit point from earth Friday, one day before the full moon on Saturday. And to make matters more challenging for daytime anglers, the weather forecast predicts clear nighttime skies, which always means fish will feed at above-average rates during the night, and thus, there will be less feeders during the midday.
Best Fishing Days: Of the next four days Monday and Tuesday will produce better than the 2-rating, forecasted due to the weakest lunar influence-period of this month. This will occur due to a barometric rise of 0.25 In Hg starting Monday morning and topping-out Tuesday midday.
Therefore fish will be adjusting upward all day Monday and during Tuesday morning. This amount of upward pressure change will certainly push fish into shoreline shallows to regain comfort until their bodies adjust. Instead of a 2-rating there will be a 3-4 rating Monday evening during the moonrise period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:55 p.m. and the sunset at 6:47 p.m. and dissolved oxygen rates climb to a daily high point during this time of day. All three fishing factors will produce a feed rating of 2-2.5 today and will remain at this rating until the second half of the week. Daily this period moves later by 35 minutes.
The second half of the week I believe this period will still produce best, even though the underfoot period usually produces better during most full moon phases. The reasoning here is the water temperature being too hot and oxygen levels being too low until extended periods of dominate sunlight produces a high level of photosynthesis in the late afternoon. Bright sunlight is forecasted for the second half of the week. .
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:08 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:32 a.m. producing a feed rating of 2 from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and remains at a 2-rating until the second half of the week.
For the second half of the week, there will be a bright shining full moon each night. Wednesday through Sunday the weak full moon will still cause above-average nighttime feeding activity which will mean the underfoot period during the midday will suffer. A rating of 5-6 will occur Friday and the weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 28- November 3, weak full moon, 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register and sign-in, which will allow me to email extra bass fishing content directly to you every month to show my appreciation for your readership.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.36 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 24 inches, flowing a combined 1840 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos from customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com