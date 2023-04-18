Main Photo

Matt Fitzpatrick, of England, holds the championship trophy after a three-hole playoff during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.

 STEPHEN B. MORTON/AP PHOTO

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Matt Fitzpatrick’s earliest memories of Harbour Town were as a spectator wondering if Tiger Woods would play the RBC Heritage.

He was always disappointed, since Woods only played once at Hilton Head, in 1999, when Fitzpatrick was 4 years old.

