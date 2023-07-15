SEBRING — For the fifth straight year, Sebring Ozone will represent the state of Florida at the Dixie Youth Baseball (DYB) Division I World Series.
The Blue Streaks pulled out a pair of wins Tuesday – 8-7 against DeSoto County and 13-3 against Spring Hill – to win the DYB Division I State Tournament. They moved through the bracket without dropping a single game.
“Unbelievable,” manager Monroe McRoy said about his team winning the championship. “Great teammates. Great kids. I couldn’t ask for a better team to coach.”
Monroe McRoy went on to thank his assistant coaches Tony Love and Robert Malcolm for putting in all kinds of work to prepare the players and help as much as they did. “Workhorses” was how he described them.
Sebring 8, DeSoto 7
This was the closest game the Blue Streaks played all tournament, needing extra innings to down the Bulldogs.
The reason it went to extras was due to a huge three-run rally in the top of the seventh against Sebring relievers Eliel Feliciano and Hagen McRoy. DeSoto loaded the bases with no outs to start it with two walks sandwiching a base hit.
Feliciano then hit a batter. When Hagen McRoy came in for the lefty, he plunked his first hitter to make it 7-6.
After a strikeout, a sacrifice fly to center field plated the tying run. McRoy did keep the game tied however with an inning-ending strikeout. When Sebring couldn’t plate the winning run in the bottom of the sixth, he worked around a leadoff single in the seventh to further the stalemate.
Rylee Banton got the bottom of the seventh going with a leadoff walk. The Sebring leadoff man then put himself on third thanks to two steals over the next two at-bats.
With one out, Rowen Love just needed to hit the ball in the air to the outfield and Sebring would be one win from a title.
And a line drive from him early in the count did just that, scoring Blanton for the win.
In their 4-0 run, Sebring outscored its opponents not named DeSoto 38-8. The Bulldogs were the only team all tournament to take the Blue Streaks the distance. They gave Sebring its toughest test.
“I knew DeSoto was going to give us a hard time because they were scrappy,” Monroe McRoy said. “They hit the ball. Pitching wasn’t that great, but they were scrappy. And I knew that they were going to be tough.”
Sebring 13, Spring Hill 3
Things got off to a shaky beginning for starter Sebring’s Rylee Blanton as Spring Hill plated three runs in the top of the first inning thanks to four straight singles.
Sebring took that right hook and responded with one of its own as Blanton worked a leadoff walk and Jayden Malcolm blasted a full count pitch over the left field fence to bring his team within one at 3-2.
But the power hour wasn’t over. Love then got in on the action with a solo shot that tied the game up.
“That was a big shot in the shoulder right there to get us going, get us pumped up,” Monroe McRoy said about the pair of four-baggers.
Todd Nelson then reached on a walk and later scored from second on a go-ahead single by Hayden Bishop. Owen Mielke reached on a walk as well and thanks to aggressive baserunning also scored for a 5-3 Blue Streak lead.
Blanton then came out with a quick inning in the second retiring the side in order and the Blue Streaks used the shutdown inning to extend their lead 6-3 as a bases loaded walk from Hagen McRoy scored Elijah Hogue.
And Blanton kept tossing zeroes as he finished with three runs against him in four innings of work. Meanwhile, the Sebring offense scored seven combined runs in the final two innings highlighted by a three-run Feliciano homer in the third.
That final three-run fourth put Sebring over the top for a run-rule win. Up 11-3, Todd Nelson Jr. smacked an RBI double down the left field line to score Hagen McRoy. But, through a critical error, Nelson later came around to score and walk the game off by a 10-run margin.
Monroe McRoy credited his team with having the heart to not lose focus after the Blue Streaks’ thriller against DeSoto.
Next up for the Ozone All-Stars is a trip to Ruston, Louisiana for the DYB Division I World Series starting Aug. 4. It’s the sixth time in the last seven tournament appearances Sebring will bare the moniker “Team Florida.”
“I want to see these boys, I want to see what they really got,” Monroe McRoy said about what he’s looking forward to at the World Series. “I want to see them challenged and I do believe that we can do very well there.”