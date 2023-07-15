SEBRING — For the fifth straight year, Sebring Ozone will represent the state of Florida at the Dixie Youth Baseball (DYB) Division I World Series.

The Blue Streaks pulled out a pair of wins Tuesday – 8-7 against DeSoto County and 13-3 against Spring Hill – to win the DYB Division I State Tournament. They moved through the bracket without dropping a single game.

