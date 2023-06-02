NCAA Mens Golf

Florida golfers pose for a photographers after winning the NCAA college men’s match play golf championship against Georgia Tech, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

 MATT YORK/AP PHOTO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Florida put itself in difficult positions all season, none more dire than its deep hole against Florida State in the national semifinals.

The experienced Gators consistently found ways to dig their way out and it helped them when things got tight Wednesday in the championship match.

