Main Photo

Florida coach Billy Napier looks at the scoreboard during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Utah.

 RICK BOWMER/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — A week after snapping a four-game losing streak, Florida has a chance to end another — arguably more important — slide.

The Gators (1-1) have dropped four consecutive rivalry games, going 0-4 against Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State in coach Billy Napier’s first season in Gainesville. They will try to halt the skid against the 11th-ranked Volunteers (2-0) in the Swamp on Saturday night.

