The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase and absolutely excellent fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, if you’re not planning to fish several days this week, you’ve made a mistake. Fishing factors are all super positive today through Friday. In fact there isn’t one negative factor.
The new moon occurs Thursday and the lunar orbit perigee occurs Friday, which means there will be very good feeding activity during the midweek. However as far as new moons close to the lunar perigee go, this one will be weaker due to the moon moving away from the solar energy path—arrives at low point three days after becoming ‘new’.
However, the good news, or should I say the ‘better god news’, comes in the weather forecast for today and Monday. Atmospheric pressure rise will be off the charts today and Monday. Pressure started rising yesterday during the sunset and will climb 0.25 In Hg by solar noon today. Pressure will level off this afternoon and begin to rise 0.17 In Hg by the solar noon period on Monday.
When pressure rises 0.38 In Hg over a thirty hour period, fish will move into the shoreline shallow feeding areas, feeding heavily as they migrate upward. Anglers will find feeding fish today through Monday’s midday period. I predict they will feed heaviest this morning through the midday period. Feeding will start again during today’s sunset period and Monday’s sunset and solar noon periods will also produce at above average rates.
The wind forecast for this week could not be better. A perfect north fishing wind will occur today with speeds topping-out at eight mph this afternoon. Monday a six mph north wind will occur, followed by a northeast wind with speeds reaching eight mph. Wednesday a northeast wind will climb to twelve mph. During Thursday’s new moon a eight mph east wind will occur and Friday will have pre-front weather conditions as winds switch from east to west during the midday hours.
The sun-to-cloud ratio will be perfect today---a fifty-fifty ratio creates the highest level of fish adjustment (fish move to cover with bright light, and away during diminished light, burning energy as they repeatedly adjust). Monday sunlight will prevail with very little cloud cover. Tuesday through the remainder of the week, fifty-fifty conditions will occur.
Water temperatures have dropped from summertime highs and area now well within the ideal feeding range of seventy to eighty-two degrees---surface reading. Fish will be in shoreline shallows feeding regularly. All our lakes’ food-chains will be feeding at the highest annual rates until the first serious cold front arrives. However this fact does not translate into a higher rate of success.
When Florida’s freshwater fish are feeding at this highest annual rates, the angler must, I say, “must”, match the hatch, or to say it another way, must present their bait exactly as the primary food sources exist within the feeding areas. In other words, any ‘unnatural’ presentation will be ignored or moved away from by a feeding fish. A bait dropping into the water like a brick, will be treated as a ….brick. And fish don’t eat bricks. Bait-action must also blend-in with the natural bait’s normal actions. Action and the depth of action must be exactly in ‘rhythm’ with the majority of the bait population.
And one other note. Not all lakes have the same level of food-chain health. A lake like Istokpoga has such a healthy food-chain that fish don’t have to chase food as much as fish chase their food in lakes such as Jackson. An Istokpoga bass for instance feeds much more successfully than a bass in Jackson. Therefore if an angler throws an unnatural bait in an unnatural manner into Lake Jackson, fish will come to investigate a potential food source, while in Lake Istokpoga, the bass simply swim the other way or ignore it all together.
Istokpoga does not have many unsuccessful feeders, and Jackson does not near as many successful feeders. So, while Istokpoga has a richer fish population, it’s much harder to get them to take a fake bait, while in Jackson’s lesser fish population, fish will come running to check anything that is actively presented, and will compete for even a poorly presented fake bait.
A fish will a full stomach is hard to impress, while a fish with an empty stomach is impressed by…anything. Istokpoga has plenty of the former and none of the latter.
Best Fishing Days: Today a pressure rise of 0.25 In Hg will occur. Pressure began to rise yesterday evening and will continue through Monday’s midday period. From solar noon today through solar noon on Monday pressure will rise another 0.17 In Hg. Therefore, fish adjustment activity will be as high as it can be. This will create a feed rating of seven or better today during each solar-lunar period and a similar feed rating Monday from sunrise to the solar noon period.
The full moon occurs Thursday, which will produce a better than average feed rating Wednesday through Friday. But I don’t believe the feed rating of the new moon will be better than what will occur today and Monday. An upward pressure change like the one we’re experiencing today occurs only a few times per year. Fish will be moving into shoreline shallow feeding areas today and Monday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:43 a.m. and solar noon at 1:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Wednesday and Thursday a feed rating of seven will occur from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 4:17 p.m. and the sunset at 6:42 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 3:45 – 7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and increases to a six rating on Wednesday from 5-7:30 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moonrise occurs at 3:01 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:30 a.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 4-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour with a feed rating which will increase by a half number. Wednesday a feed rating of five will occur from 5-7:30 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open three inches, flowing a combined 300 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers, are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com