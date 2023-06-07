NCAA TCU Arkansas Baseball

TCU designated hitter Kurtis Byrne, center, celebrates with teammate Anthony Silva (5) after hitting a solo home run against Arkansas during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional championship game in Fayetteville, Ark. Monday, June 5, 2023.

 ANDY SHUPE/THE NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE via AP

Six of the record-tying 10 Southeastern Conference teams in the NCAA Tournament will take the next step on the “Road to Omaha.”

No. 2 national seed Florida, No. 5 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky wrapped up regionals Monday and join fellow SEC members No. 15 South Carolina, No. 16 Alabama and Tennessee in super regionals beginning Friday.

