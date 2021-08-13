LAUREL, Miss. — The Blue Streaks’ run came to an end after a win over Virginia on Tuesday was followed by a loss to Georiga on Wednesday.
Sebring’s “O”zone All-Stars team proudly represented Florida and defeated Virginia 9-2 but fell 6-5 in extra innings to Georgia in the Division I Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. The win put Sebring among the final four teams still standing in Mississippi while the loss sent the Streaks home with a third-place trophy.
Sebring jumped out early on Virginia.
Coby Moesching reached with one out and Huret got on via a botched double play attempt. With runners on second and third, Dawysn West hit into a groundout to shortstop and scored Moesching.
Tripp Handley walked then moved up on a passed ball that scored Huret from third. DeWitt battled down 0-2 early in the count for a single to center field and plated Handley. Sebring led 3-0 heading into the second.
Virginia cut into the lead as it registered three hits in the first four batters to bring a run across. However, Huret kept his opponents from The Old Dominion from inflicting any further damage as he forced a fielder’s choice to Mekhi Taylor and got the next batter swinging to end the half inning.
In the bottom of the second, Team Florida had runners on second and third with no outs after Trey Holman smacked a leadoff single then stole second and third. Tanner Simmons walked then swiped second himself. Brody Danzey grounded out to third base following a Diesel Taylor strikeout to bring home Holman.
Unfortunately for Sebring, it was the only run the team pushed across in the second as Hunter Stone ended the inning on a flyout to left field. The Blue Steaks owned a 4-1 advantage as the third inning came around.
Huret kept it that way in the top of the third as he worked his second 1-2-3 inning on just eight pitches. His offense stretched the lead more in the bottom of the third.
Mekhi led it off with a single to left and a bunt by Moesching resulted in an errant throw into right foul territory. The Sebring shortstop scored while Moesching was tagged out advancing to second. Huret then smashed a double into left field and an RBI single from West scored his courtesy runner in Stone. Sebring led 6-1 after Hanldey and West were doubled off.
Huret kept dealing for Sebring in the fourth and fifth as he held Virginia scoreless while Sebring scored its final three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Moesching singled with one out and utilized some aggressive baserunning to end up on third with two outs. West singled him home, Handley was intentionally walked and DeWitt was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Gabe Ford.
He waited for his pitch to hit, getting up 2-0 in the count. And boy did he get it, he crushed a two-RBI double to the center field fence for a 9-1 Blue Streak lead. West and Handley scored but DeWitt was tagged out at the plate to end the inning.
The coaches let Huret start the sixth as he worked for the complete game. However, a leadoff single chased him from the ballgame at 63 pitches. Holman relieved him. One run scored off Holman but he was able to come in a shut the door for Sebring and the 9-2 win.
Huret finished with two runs, one walk and six hits allowed with four strikeouts through five-plus innings of work and got the win while Holman allowed just the one hit in his inning of work.
Team Florida’s ballgame against Georgia was a much tighter affair.
The Streaks claimed the lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a steal of home from third by Mekhi Taylor. Starting pitcher Tripp Handley worked out of two-on-no-out scenario to keep 1-0 heading into the second.
Sebring pushed it to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly from Gabe Ford to score Handley in the bottom of the second. Then Handley turned around in the top of third and worked around a leadoff walk by striking out the side.
Troup Nationals was held at bay until about the fourth inning when an error by Diesel Taylor in left field gave the team from Georgia two runners on with one out. Handley forced a line out to center fielder Coby Moesching but a single the following at-bat scored both runners and tied the game at 2-2.
The Blue Streaks took the lead right back as both Hunter Stone and Mekhi reached on errors to lead it off. A bunt by Moesching on a squeeze play brought Stone home and error by the Georgia shortstop allowed for Mekhi to score too.
But the Georgians wouldn’t go away. Down to their final three outs, the half inning started with a leadoff single a steal. A groundout moved the runner over and another single brought him home to make it 4-3.
A bunt single gave Georgia runners on the corners and Tripp Handley’s day was done. Reliever Trey Holman ended up walking the bases load but only the runner on third mattered.
That runner ended up scoring on a passed ball early into Holman’s second batter. He got that batter down looking with the game now tied at 4-4.
Sebring couldn’t get the walkoff in the sixth then traded scoreless half innings with Georgia in the seventh.
Ford was on the mound and struck out the first batter he saw. An 0-2 pitch hit to West ended up an infield single. Then back-to-back doubles off Ford to center field plated two runs and gave Georgia its first lead 6-4.
The Blue Streaks had a good start to the bottom of the eight. Handley reached on an error and DeWitt on a single. After Ford hit into a fielder’s choice, a single by Holman brought home DeWitt from second.
But the Streaks offense stalled from their and stranded the tying and winning runs on base as Tanner Simmons went down swinging on three pitches and Mekhi flew out to center for the game’s final outs.
Sebring dropped its first game of the tournament and had to battle all the way back just to be in the final four. They leave Laurel with third place. Not what you wanted but still quite an accomplishment.
“That’s life,” Brian Simmons, who was still a little numb from the loss, said. “They lose that first one and do things we normally don’t do. Play probably the worst game I’ve seen them play since these kids have been five years old and then to win three straight was remarkable. And to lose it last night like we did (I) just feel bad for the kids.”
They ended up playing that game against Georgia a lot sooner than they were supposed to as rain delayed a lot of the action and forced the Streaks onto a field that was shutdown for the rest of the tournament. And a few bang-bang play and defensive mistakes in Brian’s mind helped turn the tide of the game.
Brian couldn’t get away either from how much he though of the players he had. He spoke on how people mentioned to him how respectful his team was when they went out for breakfast or lunch.
It’s not about winning or losing, it’s about teaching them life lessons. Something he’s been doing alongside Jasone DeWitt and David West since those players were five years old.
“It’s just a great group of 12 kids… and (it’s) just an honor to for them to call me coach, that’s for sure,” Brian said.