Florida State celebrates after a win over Tennessee after an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game Monday, June 5, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

 NATE BILLINGS/AP PHOTO

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Florida State is back in a familiar position.

Kathryn Sandercock and Makenna Reid combined for five innings of scoreless relief to help No. 3 seed Florida State defeat No. 4 Tennessee 5-1 on Monday night and advance to the Women’s College World Series championship series.

