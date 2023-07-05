Florida Field Renovation

Fans arrive for a game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Sept. 10, 2011.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO, FILE

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Swamp is getting a makeover, a significant overhaul that’s expected to cost at least $400 million and be a “multigeneration solution” for an aging and iconic stadium in the heart of Florida’s campus.

The Gators announced plans Monday to hire an architect for the design of its revamped Florida Field, the first public step in a process that’s been ruminating for years. The school will open a formal selection window in July.

