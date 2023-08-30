Main Photo

Tom Herman was away from the college football sideline for two years before he realized that he had to get back. Florida Atlantic called at the right time. Herman is taking over in Boca Raton and now leads an Owls program.

BOCA RATON — A frustrating phone call was all it took for Tom Herman to realize that he didn’t know much about how the world works for those who aren’t football coaches.

The former Houston and Texas coach was on his phone, on hold, waiting for some company to pick up. He felt like it was an inordinate amount of time to be waiting for anything, so he yelled out to his wife Michelle and asked for advice. She asked how long he’d been on hold.

