AVON PARK — An old Highlands County resident is looking to get involved and help out in the area.
Lake Placid High School alumnus and international professional basketball player, Jovonni Shuler, spent some time at the Boys and Girls Club in Avon Park Wednesday afternoon. The goal of this meetup was two-fold: Shuler wants to give back to Highlands County and the Boys and Girls Club is striving to show its kids there are things they can do to achieve things outside of this community.
Shuler spoke with children of different age groups about his experience playing international basketball and the concepts of putting in the hard work necessary to reach goals. The Savannah State University graduate went through his time in Lake Placid, his time in college and eventually his experiences traveling all over the world to play basketball.
Shuler played in several different countries like Portugal, Luxembourg, France, Bolivia, Germany, Chile and most recently Colombia. He averaged over 15 points and almost seven rebounds a game in 15 contests with Motilones del Norte in the 2021 season.
Shuler isn’t the first professional athlete to come speak. They recently had Avon Park graduate and fellow international baller Reggie Baker plus NFL defensive back, and Frostproof product, Nickell Robey-Coleman visit.
Dave Cornuet, chief executive officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County, said they began bringing in more athletes because it’s the summer time. However, during the school year, Cornuet and company brought in legal workers, astronauts and aviators for the children. The organization is trying to show its students that they don’t have to come from a big city like Miami or Chicago to do big things, they can do them coming right from Highlands County. Because, for most of them, their community is all they know.
“I really want these kids to know that if they have a dream, they can achieve it,” Cornuet said. “They just have to work.”
For Shuler, it’s about providing something he’s seen in other areas that this one doesn’t: opportunities to learn more. Once he settles down, Shuler wants to buy a gym for people to come in, practice, learn and train. Additionally, he hopes to create a men’s league too because he knows people who are out of high school and struggle with accessibility to gyms. Wednesday was him working toward those goals.
In the meantime, he’s looking to start small — reaching out to parents, working with kids individually or small groups plus coming out to the Boys and Girls Club. It’s something he’s done before and hopefully it will build from there.
“Now that I have experience and I have been playing professional for 10 years, I want to bring this awareness to my area to the youth to give them the options, that they don’t just have to see what they see every day,” Shuler said. “The people they see every day that people that didn’t make the right decision (and) they think ‘That’s the path I have to go down.’ There are other options out there. I’m trying to provide a way for them to get those.”
Shuler already showed that to Xzamia Remer-Sheffield of Avon Park. The 14-year-old said the basketball part stuck with her. The idea of setting yourself up for success resonated with the rising ninth-grader. She’s striving to put herself in a better situation so she can focus on basketball.
The reason the Boys and Girls Club invited Shuler was because he was mentored by a man who sees them twice a week in Levon Stukes, who was just hired to be the club’s gardener. Shuler said Stukes was one of his biggest mentors growing up. Stukes coached him when Shuler was younger and helped him when Shuler looked at playing beyond high school.
“They’re very good friends,” Cornuet said. “He looks back at what students taught him and that’s important to us because I want these kids to know that there’s somebody in their life that can touch them and make them special.”
People like Stukes and others in Shuler’s life made him aware of his surroundings. His outlook on role models echoes what Remer-Sheffield said about putting herself in the right situation for success.
“Your entourage is important as far as what the decisions you’re going to make,” Shuler said. “You’re going to be peer pressured to do certain things. So why not be peer pressured to do the positive thing that’s going to help you in your future? So that’s what I feel like: the positive role model is supposed to be a mentor, to show that you can have fun (but) you’re not going to be perfect. We’re all going to have fun, we’re going to make mistakes, but it’s how you rebound from those mistakes.”