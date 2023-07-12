Pufferfish

The pufferfish can grow to an exceptionally large size, often exceeding 15 inches and comes in a variety of unusual colors.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The pufferfish is, by far, one of the oddest-looking freshwater fish available to hobbyists. This fish can be found all over the world in both fresh and brackish and even salt water. Their natural habitat is warm water, typically in South Asia, South America, and Africa.

Surprisingly, there are over 150 distinct species of puffers, so it’s important that you learn all that you can before purchasing one. They can and often are overly aggressive and may not get along with other freshwater species. Often the best solution is a separate tank.

