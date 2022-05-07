FROSTPROOF — The Frostproof Bulldogs were crowned champions as their hunt for a state title continues.
Frostproof (15-4) grinded out a 3-1 victory over the Lake Placid Green Dragons (12-15) Thursday night for the Class 3A-District 10 championship. It’s the Bulldogs’ first district crown since winning the 1A District 8 title in 2019.
“It’s been three years in the making,” Frostproof Coach Shannon Peacock said. “It’s a really good win for these kids. Hard-fought game and we played (Lake Placid) tough every time, 1-1 during the season. Much respect for Coach Gus (Diez) and his program. They always put a quality competition on the field.”
Peacock’s squad grabbed the lead in its first appearance at the plate. Left fielder LayLay Robey singled with one out and moved up on a wild pitch during Belle Mancillas’s at-bat. Up 3-0, the Bulldog starting pitcher and cleanup hitter smacked a line drive into center field to score Robey.
Lake Placid starter Emily Tharp gave up a single after that but Green Dragon left fielder Madisyn Garduno came in clutch with an outfield assist. She flung a seed down to catcher Layla Davis who tagged out courtesy runner Alondra Barajas trying to score.
Lake Placid responded in the top of the second. Right fielder Natalie Velozo reached on a fielder’s choice following a leadoff walk from Garduno. Velozo moved to second on a Kaylee Underwood ground out. An error on a ground ball that weirdly came into play by hitting the bottom of Jenna Gutierrez’s bat handle scored Velozo from second.
However, Mancillas tightened up from there as she forced a Lilly Canevari ground out and stranded Gutierrez on second. The Bulldogs grabbed the lead for good in the bottom of the second. Karah Brantley drew a leadoff walk on four pitches and Peyton Cutts moved her over with a sacrifice bunt.
Two hit batters later, the bases were loaded and Tharp was replaced with Kaedince Ruelas in the circle. A ground out off the bat of leadoff hitter Menzie Neal to shortstop Jillian Garduno was enough to bring the go-ahead run home.
Lake Placid’s Ruelas wouldn’t let Frostproof get any additional runs that inning as she forced a second straight grounder, this time to Canevari at third, for the final out of the inning.
Lake Placid coach Gus Diez credited his freshman pitcher’s ability to go out and pitch with a clear head. She focuses on the task at hand, not the gravity of the moment. Ruelas finished with one run and five hits allowed in four innings pitched after allowing five runs the night before. Tharp took the loss after pitching just 1.1 innings.
Runs were hard to come by after that for both squads as both pitchers traded scoreless innings whether it was getting out of precarious situations or sitting batters down in order until the bottom of the fifth.
Frostproof got an insurance run in that frame. An error by Gutierrez in center field on a Mancillas single allowed first baseman Alana Purdy to score for a 3-1 lead. Mancillas advanced all the way to third on that same miscue. With a runner on third and nobody out, it looked like the Bulldogs might get another run but Gutierrez redeemed herself for the mistake earlier.
After a botched squeeze play for out No. 1, Karah Brantley lifted a ball into center surely deep enough to score courtesy runner Emily Wells from third. But Gutierrez put all she had into her throw and cut down Wells on a bang-bang play at the plate.
It was one of two outstanding plays Gutierrez made on the night. The other being an all-out diving grab with two Frostproof runners on to end the third inning. It’s something Diez has seen the senior do time and again.
However, Mancillas and the Bulldog defense matched it with some big plays of their own as they faced just one batter over the minimum in the final two innings. Whether it was the Frostproof starter’s strikeouts or the leaping grab on a pop up at second base by Caden Smith to end it.
Mancillas finished with one run allowed while walking one batter and striking out seven over seven innings for her 14th win of the season and 11th complete game, according to MaxPreps.com. Peacock said it wasn’t planned to throw her all seven but that changed with the game being as tight as it was.
And with it being such a close game. The importance of pitching well and playing steady defense was more important than ever.
“Belle, obviously, she locked it down,” Peacock said. “And our defensive play, it was really good. Defense wins ball games.”
Frostproof will wait to see if its regional play starts on the road or in the Bulldogs’ friendly confines. Meanwhile, the Green Dragons hope to receive an at-large berth like Sebring in Class 4A. Regional quarterfinals begin Wednesday.