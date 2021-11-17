The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase which starts today and ends Monday and the rainy, cloudy, fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy very good fishing during the midday hours due to a clouded-over full moon.
The weather forecast predicts significant cloud-cover and plenty of rainfall, Thursday through Saturday. Nighttime clouds will block the full moon which will reduces the numbers of nighttime feeding fish success rates. As a result, the midday feeding migration will benefit with more hungry fish participating during the underfoot-solar noon influence.
The wind forecast will be ideal today and Thursday with an east wind topping-out at twelve mph by the midday period. Friday through Sunday however, a strong northeast wind, with speeds of sixteen or more mph, will test the angler’s will to remain focused. If you’re not in good physical shape, I suggest fishing the leeward areas of the lake—north to northeast shorelines and south to southwest shorelines of islands.
With mostly cloudy conditions dominating Thursday through Saturday, today and Sunday will offer the best fishing conditions for flippers and pitchers. Bright sunlight is forecasted today and Sunday which will cause fish to remain tight to protective cover. It should be noted that atmospheric pressure change will ‘not’ be a factor over the next five days. Therefore the solar-lunar effect will be the dominating influence in the formation of feeding activity. A seven rating will occur Friday.
For anglers who do not favor fishing in high wind situations, Thursday is the best day. A ten mph east wind will occur during the midday hours. Heavy cloud-cover will cause fish to move away from cover. Therefore the pitching and flipping bite will be weak while the open water fan casting of feeding areas will be strong. Anglers who have mastered casting long distances without having the bait enter the water like a brick, will enjoy the best success.
The “Silent Bait Entry” is the key to producing a natural reaction bite at the point where the bait enters the water and begins its fall through the water column. To produce the silent bait entry, the angler must have a baitcaster reel and cast the bait sidearm, keeping the bait a few feet above the water.
The bait must be moving way too fast, yes…faster than what seems to make sense, if you don’t want to ‘not’ produce a huge splash with the bait. The key is to master the technique of using the reel thumb as a brake on the reel spool just as the bait is arriving at the point of aim. Stopping the bait six inches above the aim-point using your reel thumb on the spool will produce a natural splash or no splash at all, if done perfectly.
The more natural the bait presentation, the more fish will investigate what entered its feeding area. If the bait enters the water like a brick, the majority of fish will move away from the…..intrusion and unnatural thing. Think of it this way….if I threw a beef tenderloin through your front window and onto your dining room table as you were in the process of picking up your fork to eat dinner, you would not be in the process of thinking of eating it. But if I knocked at the front door and presented you with a perfectly oven-baked tenderloin, you’d make room for it on your dinner table. Most Florida freshwater fish are in lakes which resemble the latter and not the former
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Saturday the full moon will produce above-average fishing. Wednesday through Friday night, cloud-cover will prevail which will cause a high percentage of nighttime feeding fish to feed twelve hours later during the underfoot moon-solar noon period. Daytime anglers will enjoy a feed rating which could very well be better than advertised as a result of a blocked-out nighttime full moon.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:32 a.m. and solar noon at 12:11 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and increases in feed rating by one number. Friday a feed rating of seven will occur from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Feed rating will drop to five Sunday from 12-3 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 4:04 p.m. and the sunset at 4:48 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty minutes and improves to a feed rating of six on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moonset occurs at 4:51 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:28 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 4-7 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and improves to a rating of six Friday from 5:30-8:30 a.m. During the weekend this period will be the better of the two minor fishing periods. A feed rating of five will occur through the weekend from 6:30-9:30 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open five inches, flowing a combined 550 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
