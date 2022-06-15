The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a weak super full moon phase, and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy very good fishing due to a full moon influence for two days then weather changes will trigger better-than-average fishing Friday through the weekend.
The super full moon occurred last night but will only produce a seven rating since the moon arrived out of the solar energy path today. Never the less, fish will be feeding very well today during the underfoot period this afternoon. Tonight the moon will still be full enough to cause excellent nighttime fishing. There will be hardly any cloud-cover which means fish will be very active, feeding in the light of the super full moon, both tonight and Thursday night. Note: the more nighttime feeding occurs, the less underfoot feeders there will be.
The weather forecast predicts a rainy season pattern but with very little afternoon thunderstorm activity. Saturday and Sunday will produce more of a rainy season condition as a low pressure system enters the state late Friday through Saturday. The wind forecast predicts ideal wind speeds with a six mph east wind today, a ten mph east wind Thursday and Friday, followed by a weak variable wind Saturday and a six mph average on Sunday when wind direction changes from west to east by the end of the day.
The sun-to-cloud ratio today through Friday will be perfect to create greater fish adjustment activity. About a fifty-fifty sun to cloud ratio will cause fish to move back and forth from protective cover to out into open-water grass fields. Variable vegetation areas will therefore have plenty of adjusting fish which will be feeding as they adjust. And if the weather forecast results in being accurate for the weekend, even though more rainfall is predicted, there should still be plenty of sunshine to keep fish adjusting to the changing level of light caused by thunderstorm development.
All in all, anglers will enjoy better-than-average fishing days for the remainder of this week. Better-than-average weather change period will follow a super full moon affect, creating five very good fishing days. Hope you’ll have time to get out on the water.
Best Fishing Days: Today, one day after the super full moon, fish will be feeding during the midday hours when the moon is underfoot. As is commonly the case during full and new moon, the majority of the fish feed every twelve hours, which means the sunrise and sunset periods have less active feeders. Therefore today and Thursday you will experience better than average fishing.
Friday there will be a low pressure front arriving which will drop barometric pressure enough to cause enough fish adjustment activity to increase feeding during the daily lunar periods. Pressure is predicted to start dropping during the hours leading up to the underfoot moon period which occurs at 4:55 p.m. I’m predicting a pre-front bite occurring from 4-8 p.m. and perhaps even longer, due to fish adjusting downward.
Saturday evening through Sunday evening, pressure will be climbing enough to cause a major fish adjustment event. Fish will be moving up and into shoreline shallows all day Sunday and perhaps even through the Monday morning hours.
So for today and tomorrow the super full moon will produce very good fishing. Then Friday through the weekend a low pressure system followed by a high pressure system will cause enough fish adjustment activity---first downward then upward--to cause better than average feeding activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:49 p.m. and solar noon will help this lunar period when it occurs at 1:35 p.m. A feed rating of seven will occur from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily this lunar period starts later by one hour and by this weekend it will begin to effect and improve the sunset period. It should be noted that atmospheric pressure change will also play a part in improving this period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon overhead period will occur at 2:15 a.m. and produce a feed rating of five to six from 12:30-3:30 a.m. Daily this period will start later by fifty-five minutes and have a diminishing feed rating of one number daily.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moonset occurs at 7:26 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:29 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period starts later by seventy minutes and will have the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: June 15-17 second half of weak super full moon phase, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.95 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50'.
Istokpoga's current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25' and 37.5'.This is in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
