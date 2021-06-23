The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of June gives Florida’s freshwater anglers a fairly strong full moon phase and a typical rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy midday full moon fishing as heavy cloud-cover blocks the light of the full moon every night of the full moon phase.
The full moon occurs Thursday, the lunar perigee occurs today (thirty-two hours and forty minutes before the full moon) but the moon will be at its furthest position away from the solar energy path, and therefore will not have near the interruption level which the new moon had two weeks ago. So instead of a nine rating which the moon would have when in the solar path, it will have a seven rating due to being out of the solar path.
The greater the lunar interference or interruption, the greater the ‘fish adjustment activity’ will be. The good news is the full moon will be almost at its closest orbit point to earth, which will trigger a six to seven feed rating during major midday feeding periods.
The weather forecast today offers very little wind from the south, heavy cloud-cover and no significant atmospheric pressure change. In other words fish will be suspended and within the deepest vegetation they can find. The deeper that areas is, the more they will be able to feed due to higher oxygen rates.
Thursday’s weather will produce an ideal east wind in the six to eight mph range. Temperatures will also drop into the mid to lower eighty degree range and heavy clouds will dominate. Friday the east wind picks-up to twelve mph and will remain through the weekend. Again heavy cloud-cover prevails and shuts down midnight fishing and helps midday fishing.
Fish will not be holding tight to protective cover but will instead be moving through deeper vegetation areas when they do need to feed. The deeper the feeding areas the more feeding fish it will hold. Baits will heavy action and noise will attract strikes. Green colors with gold flash colors are very hot right now. Gold spinnerbaits with green trailers and skirts retrieved at medium speeds with no pauses are working very well.
If your baits are green, brown, gold, in combination or otherwise, you’ll have plenty of hook-setting activity. And the deeper you retrieve your bait selection, the larger the fish will be. And if you fish during the midnight hours, a big fat black noisy bait on the surface is sure to produce.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday a fairly strong full moon phase will produce well above average fishing conditions during the midday hours due to the full moon being blocked by cloud-cover each night over the next four days. The greater the nighttime cloud-cover the better the midday fishing will be.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:22 p.m. and solar noon at 1:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by on hour and increases to a seven to eight rating Thursday and will quickly drop to a five to six rating by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:35 p.m. and the sunset at 8:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6:30-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by seventy minutes and increases to a six to seven rating Thursday and Friday. A four to five rating will occur during the weekend, one hour before and one hour after the sunset.
Today the moon is overhead at midnight and solar midnight occurs at 1:28 a.m. producing a feed rating of five or perhaps six if there’s less clouds than forecasted, from 11 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating through the weekend.
The early morning bite will suffer due to low dissolved oxygen rates during the 4-7 a.m. hours. However, Thursday through Saturday the moonset will harmonize with the sunrise and a small percentage of fish will feed in the deeper feeding grounds, where water temperatures are cool enough to hold an adequate amount of oxygen.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 23-27 fairly strong full moon, July 7-12 very strong new moon, 22-26 moderate strength full moon, August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 37.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
