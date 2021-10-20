The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a weak-to-moderate strength full moon phase and a fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered: anglers will enjoy good fishing today through Friday. The nighttime full moon will shine bright which always means great nighttime fishing. However, the midday bite, twelve hours later, will suffer as a result of a bright shining full moon.
The full moon occurs tonight, four days from arriving at its furthest orbit point from earth—lunar apogee…thus the reason for the moderate-to-weak designation. But the moon is moving back towards the solar energy path and will be directly within the path in seven days. Therefore, the strong lunar influence next week will keep feeding rates at four to five during the last quarter moon phase. In fact feed rates will remain in the four to five range through the end of the month.
The weather forecast will be typical for the fall season. Today a twelve mph east will occur. Thursday through Saturday a six to seven mph east will be the result of a low pressure system which will gradually enter the state over the next three days—not enough daily pressure change to move fish up nor down. Cloud-cover will be significant Friday through the weekend and the chance of rain will occur Saturday through Monday.
Water temperatures are now in the upper part of the ideal feeding temperature range. Eighty to eighty-two degrees on the surface of the water column means there is plenty of dissolved oxygen three or more feet below the surface. Fish can remain in shoreline vegetation for longer durations and feed at normal rates as a result.
It should be noted that the consistent east wind over the next ten days will cause fish to move westward. Anglers can expect the western and southwestern shorelines to have feeding fish in the traditional feeding areas. And the east and northeast island shorelines will have plenty of active feeders.
And if you haven’t already switched bait colors to red, brown, gold, and black, you should give those colors a try. Red shad is the hot color right now and will remain so through the winter season. This is the one time of year that I leave my trusty black and blue color combination and tie on a red senko worm or a brown and gold creature type baits. Black and gold is also a very good choice.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday will be the best fishing days of the five days. The moon will shine brightly over the next three nights which means the daytime midday underfoot period will be less productive due to a substantial increase in nighttime feeding success rates. Never the less, the midday fishing period will still outperform the other three daily fishing periods.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:20 p.m. and solar noon at 1:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and drops to a four to five rating by Friday and a four rating over the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:09 p.m. and the sunset at 6:51 p.m. producing a four to five rating from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty minutes and drops in rating to a three by the weekend.
The second minor fishing period of the day occurs today when the moonset occurs at 7:23 and the sunrise at 7:29 a.m. A rating of four will occur from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and the rating remains unchanged.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 20-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open five to six inches and flowing a combined 485 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers, are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com