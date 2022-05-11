The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase, and with the exception of today, a rainy-season type weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a very good first half of a full moon phase which begins Friday.
Today, another day of a strong northern wind with bright sunny skies will force fish to remain tight to protective cover. To find feeding fish you’ll have to hit them on the head to get their attention—they won’t be swimming around, out in the open water. Also, a slow moving low pressure system begins to affect our state starting this afternoon. Pressure will begin a slow decline which will probably cause fish to begin to adjust deeper, but maybe not. It all depends on the rate of pressure decline occurring here in Highlands County over the next thirty-six hours.
Thursday the north wind weakens to a ten mph speed during the midday hours and gradually switches to an east wind by the sunset period. A rainy-season condition will develop in the afternoon and evening. The bite will most likely improve, again depending on the rate of fish adjustment activity which will result from the rate of pressure decline.
Friday is the first day of the seven-day full moon phase. The low pressure system entering the state will produce a pre-front condition, occurring when winds switch out of the south during the midmorning hours. Wind speeds will be ideal in the seven mph range with afternoon and evening thunderstorms and rainfall.
During the weekend a southerly wind with speeds in the five to seven mph range will produce excellent conditions for the full moon’s overhead and underfoot periods. Cloud-cover will be low to non-existent during the day and night. Nighttime anglers might experience some of the best full moon fishing this year. Daytime anglers will therefore find less feeding fish due to a high nighttime success feed rating. And due to the bright moonlight and midday sunlight, the sunrise and sunset bites will decline.
The full moon occurs Monday and the moon arrives closest to earth on Tuesday—lunar perigee. However the perigee effect will be mostly negated due to the moon being two days away from being completely out of the solar energy path. The result is very little lunar interference of solar energy will occur during the second half of the full moon week.
And the third week of May will have a very low feed rating due to weak lunar interaction with solar energy. The lower the lunar interference, the lower the fish and wildlife adjustment activity. And when fish and wildlife don’t adjust, they feed far less on a daily basis.
So prepare yourself for excellent full moon fishing Friday through Tuesday. Fishing in the light of the full moon Saturday through Monday night will be exceptional. And fishing during the midday Friday through Monday will also be well worth the effort.
Best Fishing Days: Friday morning a low pressure system enters the state. Atmospheric pressure will start to drop late Thursday evening causing fish to move deeper Friday morning. Friday is also the first day of the full moon phase—full moon occurs Monday night. I’m predicting the first half of the seven-day full moon phase will be much better than the second half due to a much stronger lunar effect because the moon will arrive furthest from the solar energy path on May 19. Never the less, Sunday and Monday a feed rating of seven will occur during the midday and midnight hours.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:42 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 8-11 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Monday’s full moon will produce a feed rating of seven to eight during the midday and midnight hours.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 2-5 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and improves in feed rating by a half number. Monday this lunar period works with the sunset to produce a feed rating of six from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 10:05 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 9-11 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number. Sunday and Monday nights, a feed rating of seven to eight will occur from 11 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. The second half of the full moon phase---Tuesday through Thursday the feed rating declines sharply due to the moon moving completely out of the solar energy path by Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday nights a feed rating of four will occur when the waning full moon is overhead.
A third minor fishing period begins to occur for daytime anglers when the moonset starts to effect the sunrise period. Saturday through Tuesday a feed rating of five will occur from 5-8 a.m. Again, due to the moon moving out of the solar energy path next week, this period will produce a feed rating in the three to four range at best.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: May 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open six inches and flowing 90 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
